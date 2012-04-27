* Spot prices fall on demand lull
* Curve rises with gas, carbon
FRANKFURT, April 27 European spot electricity
prices dipped on Friday on projections for renewable output to
outstrip demand early next week, when consumption will be hit by
a holiday period surrounding May 1 and by rising temperatures.
France's baseload contract for Monday delivery shed 8 euros
to 39.10 euros a megawatt hour while the same German
contract lost 3.40 eruos to 40.90.
"Reasonable wind power and high solar power supply combined
with meagre demand explain the low prices," one trader said.
Temperatures will now rise to a range between 17 and 27
degrees maximum on Monday compared to 15 to 25 degrees on Friday
and gradually rising temperatures at the weekend, German met
office DWD said.
Partly to take account of the weak demand, capacity plans by
operators are down for next week by 0.7 percent collectively in
Germany and Austria, data from bourse EEX showed.
Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in
France was up 20 cents at 51.40 euros and the same position in
Germany was up by the same amount at 50.65 euros. BY1DE-1Y It
is still at three-month lows.
Traders said power was tracking firmer gas and carbon
emissions rights. Coal and oil on the other hand trended lower.
In energy sector news, European states are to get extra time
beyond the middle of this year to carry out further tests on
nuclear plants, to ensure they can withstand natural and
man-made disasters, the EU Energy Commissioner said on Thursday.
The 38 reactors so far inspected include Grafenrheinfeld in
Germany and Tricastin in France.
On the macro front, German export prices rose at the slowest
rate in two years last month, data from the Federal Statistics
Office showed, a sign the economic troubles of Germany's key
trading partners may be hitting demand for its
exports.
Also, German consumer morale dipped slightly heading into
May, the GfK market research group said, as high petrol prices
dampened households' willingness to spend.
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)