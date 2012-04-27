* Spot prices fall on demand lull * Curve rises with gas, carbon FRANKFURT, April 27 European spot electricity prices dipped on Friday on projections for renewable output to outstrip demand early next week, when consumption will be hit by a holiday period surrounding May 1 and by rising temperatures. France's baseload contract for Monday delivery shed 8 euros to 39.10 euros a megawatt hour while the same German contract lost 3.40 eruos to 40.90. "Reasonable wind power and high solar power supply combined with meagre demand explain the low prices," one trader said. Temperatures will now rise to a range between 17 and 27 degrees maximum on Monday compared to 15 to 25 degrees on Friday and gradually rising temperatures at the weekend, German met office DWD said. Partly to take account of the weak demand, capacity plans by operators are down for next week by 0.7 percent collectively in Germany and Austria, data from bourse EEX showed. Along the power curve, the Cal '13 baseload contract in France was up 20 cents at 51.40 euros and the same position in Germany was up by the same amount at 50.65 euros. BY1DE-1Y It is still at three-month lows. Traders said power was tracking firmer gas and carbon emissions rights. Coal and oil on the other hand trended lower. In energy sector news, European states are to get extra time beyond the middle of this year to carry out further tests on nuclear plants, to ensure they can withstand natural and man-made disasters, the EU Energy Commissioner said on Thursday. The 38 reactors so far inspected include Grafenrheinfeld in Germany and Tricastin in France. On the macro front, German export prices rose at the slowest rate in two years last month, data from the Federal Statistics Office showed, a sign the economic troubles of Germany's key trading partners may be hitting demand for its exports. Also, German consumer morale dipped slightly heading into May, the GfK market research group said, as high petrol prices dampened households' willingness to spend. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)