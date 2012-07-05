* German day-ahead contract falls with consumption
* French spot rises as nuclear availability still low
PARIS, July 5 European forward electricity
prices rose on Thursday, on the back of an increase in oil
prices, while German spot prices fell on higher wind power
output and lower consumption.
The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload
power next year rose 5 cents to 48.85 euros ($61.11) a megawatt
hour in the over-the-counter market. France's equivalent
year-ahead contract rose 15 cents to 50.15 euros.
Oil prices rose above $100 a barrel on Thursday on fears
Norway's oil output could be cut sharply after oil companies
including Statoil called for a lockout in a bid to end a strike
by offshore workers.
But prices fell from intra-day highs after the European
Central Bank (ECB) announced it would cut its main interest
rate.
In the spot market, Germany's OTC day-ahead base price
eased 65 cents to 45.5 euros per megawatt hour. The
day-ahead French price rose 1.23 euros to 48.13 euros
per MWh.
"In Germany, lower consumption, higher import and slightly
higher wind power production are expected to have a stronger
bearish impact than the bullish impact from lower solar
production," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on
Thursday.
Solar production in Germany was seen decreasing around 1,370
MW to around 4 GW, while wind power output was expected to edge
up to about 2.5 GW.
Traders said the low level of nuclear power availability
kept the day-ahead French contract at high levels.
($1 = 0.7994 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)