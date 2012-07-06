* Power stations supply to rise
* Weather too cold to trigger air conditioning demand
* Curve mixed, fuel markets point down
FRANKFURT, July 6 European spot electricity
prices dropped on Friday as more capacity from generation plants
became available, while demand stayed down amid below average
temperatures.
Germany's OTC day-ahead base price for Monday
delivery was 2.45 euros down at 43.05 euros a megawatt hour
compared with Friday levels. The same French price fell
3.90 euros to 44.25 euros per MWh.
"Lower consumption and high solar, hydroelectric and thermal
production are bearish, overriding the impact from low wind
power output," one trader said.
German wind power output is forecast to stay mostly below 5
gigawatts (GW) up to the end of next Wednesday and there were a
number of unscheduled plant stoppages.
E.ON had some 700 MW of coal-fired capacity down but
expected the problems to be brief. RWE showed some 600 MW of
gas-fired offline briefly, and EnBW showed its Bexbach plant of
721 MW will be closed until midday on July 8.
But French nuclear availability has somewhat improved from
low levels earlier in the week and capacity reported to the EEX
bourse showed that next week will see a strong 7.9 percent
week-on-week increase in German and Austrian power
stations.
Temperatures will be between 20 and 26 degrees on Monday
compared with 22 through to 30 degrees on Friday, met office DWD
said in a comment.
Forward power was mixed in both markets against the
background of price falls in all related fuels.
The Cal' 13 benchmark in Germany for baseload
power next year eased by 5 cents to 48.80 euros ($60).
France's equivalent year-ahead contract nudged 10
cents up to 50.25 euros.
Oil dropped below $100 a barrel on expectations the
Norwegian government would end an oil workers' strike and as
enthusiasm over central bank rate cuts waned.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Keiron Henderson)