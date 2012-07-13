* Healthy renewables next week push spot prices lower * Wind power capacity to rise by 3.5 GW on Monday * Curve firms in Germany tracking higher oil prices PARIS, July 13 European spot electricity prices eased on Friday, pulled lower by ample renewable power capacity and lower consumption in both France and Germany. Monday delivery prices in France for baseload fell by 2.75 euros per megawatt hour in the wholesale market to 43.25 euros/MWh while the equivalent contract in Germany dropped by 6.50 euros to 40.50 euros/MWh. "On Monday we expect healthy renewables, both from wind and solar power generation," an analyst from Point Carbon said. "Consumption is dropping compared to Friday, while the nuclear availability is lower (in Germany)," he said. Nuclear power capacity in Germany is expected to fall as the 1,300-megawatt reactor Gundremming is expected to stop on Sunday while France's nuclear power capacity is expected to be stable at 42,449 MW. Traders said wind power capacity would rise by 3.5GW and that solar power capacity would increase by 2GW to 4.6GW on average. For the week ahead, a projected increase in wind power activity, higher temperatures in France, and a boost in sunlight are expected to cut consumption across the region. Along the curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 delivery contract rose as oil prices firmed by 1 percent. China reported GDP data in line with expectations and slightly above the government's target, soothing concerns about slowing growth in the world's second largest economy. Germany's contract for baseload rose by 5 cents to 48.05 euros while the French contract eased by 55 cents to 49.70 euros. (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jane Merriman)