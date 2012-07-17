* German, French forward contracts rise as QE eyed
* Lower wind output, sunnier weather boost German spot
* French spot falls, nuclear output unchanged
PARIS, July 17 Europe's forward power prices
edged up on Tuesday, tracking a rise in oil prices that was
later dampened by uncertainty over the outlook for a fresh round
of U.S. monetary stimulus, while German spot prices rose and
those in France eased.
Germany's contract for baseload next year, Cal '13, rose 23
cents to 48.23 euros ($58.90) a megawatt hour, while
the equivalent French contract was 35 cents up at 50.05 euros.
Brent crude pared gains on Tuesday in choppy trade after
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke did not indicate the
central bank was closer to offering extra support to the U.S.
economy.
In Germany, the ZEW investor sentiment index dropped for a
third consecutive month in July, but the think-tank said
expectations may have now hit bottom and that the outlook for
the rest of the year should prove stable, helping expectations
for stronger power consumption.
In the spot market, Wednesday delivery baseload power in
Germany rose 25 cents to 45.50 euros but in France it more than
erased the previous day's rise by falling to 43 euros. Online
nuclear capacity in France was at 43 MW, with 20 MW
offline.
Temperatures in the two countries are on a rising trend and
were expected to increase by 1.6 degrees Celsius in Germany on
Wednesday to 19.5 degrees on average, and by 1.8 degrees Celsius
in France to 22.1 degrees, Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts
wrote.
As a result, consumption is expected higher in both France
and Germany, closing in on seasonal averages, with more people
turning on air conditioning systems.
On the production side, German wind power output was
expected to fall by 1.5 GW on Wednesday, more than offsetting a
250 MW increase in solar electricity production, according to
Thomson Reuters Point Carbon data.
($1 = 0.8188 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker)