* Low wind power levels in Germany seen on Monday * Demand seen falling by 1.4 gigs in France next week PARIS, July 20 Lower demand for electricity in France expected next week pulled spot prices lower while low wind power production in Germany lifted prompt prices, traders said on Friday. French power was 1.72 euros lower at 43.75 euros per MWH in the wholesale power markets as consumption was expected to fall by 1.4 GW on Monday compared to Friday, as companies and industries start the summer lull. Germany spot electricity in Germany rose 1 euro a megawatt hour day-on-day to 41.5 euros. "Monday will see very low wind power levels in Germany according to the latest forecasts," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts. Along the curve, prices ignored a fall in oil prices. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract unchanged at 48.15 euros and France's equivalent flat at 49.75 euros. Oil prices fell on Friday, after seven straight higher settlements, as the euro-zone's debt crisis brought economic concerns back in focus, pressuring the euro and strengthening the dollar. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Muriel Boselli)