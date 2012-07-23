* Forwards prices follow weaker fuels * Spot prices firmer but fail to set a curve trend * Warmer weather means more solar but less wind (Updates prices, story links, nuclear information) FRANKFURT, July 23 Europe's German power curve benchmark touched a four-week low on Monday amid weaker fuels prices and on lesser prospects for a summer heatwave. Traders said that lower carbon, coal and oil prices were weighing on sentiment. "The absence of many operators in the holiday season also does little to help create any bullish factors," one said. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract hit 47.70 euros ($58) a megawatt hour, down 45 cents from Friday and the lowest since June 18 when it hit 47.60 euros. The equivalent French contract was 10 cents down from Friday's close at 49.65 Euros. Brent crude slipped to $103 as fears about the global economy returned to the forefront due to worries that Spain may not be able to avoid a costly sovereign bailout. Assets such as equities and the euro also fell. Coal for 2013 cif Europe was down $2.2 from Friday index indications at $96.40/tonne. British spot gas prices slipped to a two-month low while carbon for Dec '12 was barely changed at 7.15 euros/tonne. Spot power gained 2.25 euros for day ahead baseload delivery in Germany to 43.75 euros and 2.75 euros in France to 46.50 euros, compared with levels paid on Friday for Monday power. Traders cited lower wind power levels and uncertainty over French nuclear availability this week, adding German solar output was expected to rise as a high pressure front had arrived. Midday peaktime levels of solar capacity were anticipated between 15 and 20 GW for the coming four days while wind levels should stay well below 5 GW throughout the week, traders said. Average temperatures across Europe will be slightly higher than normal between August and October, with the exception of France and Iberia, according to forecaster Weather Services International (WSI). In nuclear reactor outages, E.ON data showed that the closed Isar 2 is now due back from maintenance three days later than scheduled, on July 28. In France, EDF's Blayais 3 stopped for an unscheduled outage. ($1 = 0.8219 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)