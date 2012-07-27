* Holiday season hits power demand
* Rising wind power offset lower solar output
PARIS, July 27 European prompt electricity
prices fell on Friday, pressured by lower power demand as
consumers flock to their holiday destinations and more wind
power supply was expected in the region.
The German day-ahead baseload contract fell by 6.7 euros to
40.8 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) in the over the counter
market. The French equivalent contract dropped by 7.75 euros to
40.75 euros.
"Monday is looking bearish compared to today. The structural
holiday effect in our consumption model is weighing on
consumption significantly," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
analysts wrote on Friday.
In Germany, wind power is expected to rise by 3.6 GW to
about 4.2 GW on Monday, more than compensating a 1.3-GW drop in
solar electricity output to about 5 GW.
The unplanned outage of the 1,300-MW Belleville 1 reactor on
Friday brought some support to the Monday contract, without
offsetting the large drop in demand.
Along the curve, 2013 baseload contracts were unchanged to
slightly up, supported by rising oil and coal prices.
Oil prices rose a fourth day on Friday as hopes grew for
more stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve after data showed
U.S. economic growth slowed in the second quarter as expected.
The rise followed Thursday's stock market and oil move
higher after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said
the ECB was ready to do whatever it takes within its mandate to
preserve the euro.
The 2013 delivery contract for baseload in Germany rose by
25 cents to 48.2 euros per MWh while the French contract was
unchanged at 49.70 euros.
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Keiron Henderson)