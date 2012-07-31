* Wind, solar supplies to rise mid-week, cut prompt * Temperature gains more modest than forecast * Curve prices tick up despite lower oil, gas FRANKFURT, July 31 European prompt electricity prices eased on Tuesday on forecasts for higher wind and solar power and as temperature increases, which would have triggered air conditioning demand, fell below anticipated levels. German and French day-ahead baseload contracts were down by one euro at 43.25 euros ($53) a megawatt hour (MWh) and by 1.40 euros at 43.10 euros respectively in the over-the-counter market. Top temperatures in Germany will rise by 3 degrees to 28 degrees in the second half of the week, when there will be gusty winds, met office DWD said. EDF's 915-MW St Laurent des Eaux B2 nuclear reactor stopped for an unplanned outage, the operator said. German wind power supply is expected to rise to 2.5 GW over the next two days and solar to 6-7 GW in that period, up from 4.5 GW early on Tuesday. Along the power forwards curve, 2013 baseload in Germany was 40 cents up at 48.35 euros on mixed impact from global fuels markets. The French equivalent position was 25 cents up at 50 euros. Gas and oil prices decreased in a bearish economic environment . European carbon prices ticked up in a rebound after hitting seven-week lows on Monday. Coal prices tested upside resistance on some European buying. Sweden's Vattenfall state utility group, which derives much of its income from its German unit, said it expected both demand and electricity prices to remain weak as its posted a 10 percent fall in second-quarter core earnings. French EDF in corporate news said it is ready to open up to new partners for its nuclear projects in Britain. Deutsche Bank, a big player in European commodities and energy markets, amongst others, announced it will cut 1,900 jobs to cut costs of about 3 billion euros as part of a strategic overhaul. Power traders said they did not think the belt-tightening would have too much impact on energy. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert,; Editing by Alison Birrane)