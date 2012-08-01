* German solar output down, wind power up
* Consumption dropping in France on summer lull
* Forward prices track higher oil, coal
PARIS, Aug 1 European prompt electricity prices
rose on Wednesday, buoyed by rising temperatures in Germany
likely to boost air conditioning demand, while consumption
continues to fall in France with the holiday season.
"The outlook for tomorrow is bullish. More consumption due
to higher temperatures and less solar power during peak will
lift (prices)," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on
Wednesday.
The German day-ahead baseload contracts was up by
one euro at 44.25 euros ($54.4) a megawatt hour (MWh) while the
equivalent French contract rose 1.08 euros at 44.20 euros in the
over-the-counter market.
German power consumption is expected to rise to around 61 GW
on Thursday, while on the production side, solar power supply
will fall to about 2.3 GW.
Germany's costs to support electricity generated from
renewable sources in 2011 amounted to 16.4 billion euros ($20.2
billion), up 28 percent from 2010, keeping pace with rising
output levels, power transmission industry data showed on
Wednesday.
In France, slightly lower temperatures and the summer
holiday effect on business demand dampened consumption, which is
seen falling to 45.7 GW on Thursday, according to Point Carbon
data.
Along the curve, 2013 baseload in Germany was 25 cents up at
48.60 euros. The French equivalent position was 55
cents up at 50.55 euros.
Forward prices tracked a rise in oil futures triggered by
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve policy makers will
express readiness to support the weakening economy and after
data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown in U.S. crude oil
inventories last week. O/R
European carbon hit a five-day high and consolidated
Tuesday's five-percent gains in a lacklustre market.
($1 = 0.8132 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy)