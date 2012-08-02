* German Cal 13 base power jumps above 50 DMA * French Cal 13 base premium at 2 eur/MWh * Wind power generation to drop to 1,000 MW LONDON, Aug 2 German forward power prices broke through an important resistance marker between Wednesday and Thursday morning while the spot market was moving sideways. German power for baseload (24 hours) delivery in 2013 was trading at 48.60 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1015 CET (0815 GMT), slightly above its 50 exponential daily moving average (DMA) value, which is at 48.50 euros a MWh. Traders said that the contract moved upward as traders gauged the mood for an upward revision in a market that some believe has bottomed out. It is the first time since March that the contract is trading above its 50 DMA, but it remains below its 100 and 200 DMAs around 49.40 and 50.95 euros a MWh respectively. The product also remains within a downward trend that has been in place since Q2 2011. German 2013 baseload power prices are now at a discount of 2 euros a MWh with the equivalent French contract. In the spot market, prices were moving broadly sideways, with Germany's day-ahead baseload contract trading at 44.60 euros a MWh, 10 cents higher than in France, and analysts said they expected the sideways trend to continue to the end of the week. "The forecast for tomorrow is close to sideways. Lower consumption is offset by lower renewables as both solar during peak hours and wind especially in off-peak hours drop out of the system," analysts at Point Carbon said, adding that they expected spot prices on Friday to be around 43 euros a MWh for baseload deliveries and 50 euros for peak prices (0800 to 2000 local time). Spot power prices on Fridays tend to be lower than during other weekdays as demand ebbs off towards the weekend. Point Carbon's meteorologists said that they expected Friday's baseload wind power generation capacity in Germany to be extremely low around 1,000 MW, down from over 2,500 MW expected for Thursday. Germany has an installed wind power capacity of 30,000 MW. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)