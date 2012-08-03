* French demand to fall next week as holidays in full swing * Nuclear capacity expected higher in France, Germany * Forwards firm, in line with higher oil prices PARIS, Aug 3 Forecasts for higher wind and solar power combined with improved nuclear availability and lower demand weighed on French spot prices, while forward contracts tracked higher oil prices. Demand for electricity in France is winding down as the country moves deeper into the summer holiday season, while consumption in Germany is expected to rise by 300 megawatts (MW) next week as five states move out of holiday season. The French contract for Monday baseload fell by 70 cents to 43.50 euros ($52.89) per megawatt hour, while the German contract firmed by 1 euro to 44.25 euros/MWh. French electricity consumption will fall by 1.5 GW to 50,500 megawatts (MW) on Monday, according to power grid RTE. Meanwhile, nuclear production capacity is expected to rise by nearly 3,000 MW by the end of next week to 43,000 MW, with the planned restart this weekend of Blayais 4, Cattenom 4 and Penly 2 and the restart on Tuesday of Paluel 3. In Germany, the planned restart on Sunday of the Gundremmingen nuclear reactor will bring 1.3 gigawatts back to the network. Forward contracts in both France and Germany were driven up by higher oil prices. France's 2013 contract for baseload power rose by 20 cents to 50.75 euros per megawatt hour, while the German contract edged 15 cents higher to 48.75 euros/MWh. Oil prices rose sharply on Friday, with Brent hitting a 10-week high, on a boost from a U.S. non-farm payrolls report that showed employers added more jobs than expected in July. ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Reporting by Muriel Boselli; Editing by Jane Baird)