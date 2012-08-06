* Gundremmingn C reactor online, still at reduced load
* More wind, solar power supply on its way
* Curve prices gain, overriding fuels
FRANKFURT, Aug 6 Forecasts for higher renewable
power alongside the return of a German nuclear reactor weighed
down European prompt power on Monday, despite one French and two
Swiss outage reports.
Traders cited subdued demand although temperatures turned a
little lower early in the week. They pointed to continuing
summer holidays in parts of the region, which dampens
consumption. They also cited more German wind and solar output.
The German contract for Tuesday baseload fell by 3.50 euros
to 40.75 euros ($50) per megawatt hour, while the same
French contract shed 1 euro to 42.50 euros/MWh.
RWE's Gundremmingen C, which restarted on Sunday, was last
operating at two thirds of capacity and meant to return to full
load later on Monday.
EDF's Penly 2 reactor had trouble restarting early on Monday
but was due to restart later.
In neighbouring Switzerland, both the small Muehleberg
reactor and the country's biggest, Leibstadt, have now started
their maintenance outages for four and seven weeks
respectively.
Forward contracts in both France and Germany were driven up
by spillover from recent oil gains, although oil softened, with
Germany's Cal '13 at a one-month high of 48.85 euros, up 10
cents from Friday.
France's 2013 contract for baseload power also rose by 10
cents to 50.85 euros.
In bourse statistics, the Epex Spot in Paris reported that
German, French, Austrian and Swiss spot trading (day ahead and
intraday) volume had risen by 7.8 percent to 27.8 terawatt hours
(TWh) in July, compared with 25.8 TWh a year earlier.
The German/French power derivatives market operated by EEX
saw an 18.1 percent volume fall year-on-year to 58.7 TWh in the
month of July.
($1 = 0.8104 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)