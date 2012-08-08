* Cal '13 positions ease slightly as oil prices slip * But concern over North Sea oil and gas lends support * Prompt prices keep gaining on tight supply FRANKFURT, Aug 8 European power forwards on Wednesday eased back from two and three months highs posted earlier this week for German and French futures as oil slipped from 12-week highs. But a tight prompt power market especially in the French nuclear sector and concern about falling North Sea oil and gas output supported prices, traders said. Germany's Cal '13 baseload for power delivery next year was 5 cents below Tuesday's OTC two-month high at 49.05 euros ($61) a megawatt hour. The less liquid French 2013 contract shed 10 cents to 50.95 euros. Oil was also taking some support form expectations that the world's largest economies would take more measures to stimulate growth. UK gas firmed on low deliveries through the Norwegian and Dutch pipelines. German industrial output fell slightly more than expected in June, economy ministry data showed in the latest signals that the euro zone debt crisis was taking its toll on the country. This came a day after industrial orders in June were shown to have risen more than expected. Spot power prices were lifted again by a combination of lower renewable power supply expectations in Germany and the French situation. French reactors St Alban 1 and Cattenom 4 were reported back online but 30.5 percent of total nuclear capacity is currently unavailable. Baseload for Thursday rose by 1.90 euros in Germany to 45.90 euros, while the same French contract gained 2.50 euros to 43.90 euros/MWh. Wind power output in Germany will fall to well under 5 GW until Aug. 14 with only modest solar output seen by weather watchers for that same period. ($1 = 0.8052 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by XXX)