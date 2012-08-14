* Year Ahead contracts rise after morning losses * Week ahead, month ahead prices jump on weather * French mid-week holiday dampens day ahead demand (Recasts after trend change, updates prices, adds weather, links) FRANKFURT, Aug 14 European power forwards turned higher on Tuesday afternoon after a weak start as oil prices rose and medium-term contracts jumped on expectations of hot temperatures. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract BY1DE-1Y for baseload delivery next year was 10 cents higher 50.10 ($62) euros a megawatt hour in over-the-counter trading. The contract extended Monday's fresh three-month highs to trade at its highest level since May 3. The less liquid French Cal '13 baseload power position was 15 cents higher at 52.10 euros. Oil prices edged up to trade close to $114 a barrel ahead of a U.S. report expected to show a drop in oil stockpiles. Escalating Middle East tensions supported prices and economic data turned out less gloomy than anticipated. The German economy grew 0.3 percent in the second quarter, slightly more than expected, although economists said the euro zone crisis and slowing global growth may spur a contraction soon. In spot power trading, French prompt baseload for Wednesday when the market there is closed, traded at a typical weekend price of 38.75 euros, 10 euros down on the day. The next French working day, Thursday, was 2.7 euros up at 50.9 euros, compared with what was paid for Tuesday. Tight nuclear power supply in the country - as some reactor restarts are delayed - is partly offset by low demand in the holiday season. German Wednesday delivery baseload BD1DE-D was down 4.4 euros at 43.5 euros, as low demand in France means higher supply availability in the neighbouring countries, with Thursday up 4.30 euros at 50.3. Week ahead and September prices jumped on forecasts for sharply higher temperatures across continental Europe at the weekend and possibly ushering in a longer hot weather phase, as a high pressure front moves northwards from Spain. German daytime peaks at the weekend could leap to 34 degrees Celsius from 25 degrees currently. In France, there could be some top temperatures of 34 to 37 degrees in the south west at the weekend compared with a current range of 29 to 34. Solar and wind patterns in Germany consequently showed possible midday peak exploitation of 25 GW of solar capacity, while wind power will remain under 5 GW up to Aug. 20. But if there were summer prices rallies, long-term charts would lead to considerations that European wholesale power has rallied each summer since 2009 only to slip into lengthy downturns afterwards. In corporate news, data from Germany's biggest power generator RWE reflected its slower recovery from Germany's decision to exit nuclear power than that at rival E.ON . Its 2013 production is 60 percent sold ahead and 2014's is 30 percent sold ahead, company slides showed. These are typical forward hedge sales made by European generators. ($1 = 0.8096 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)