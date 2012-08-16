* French forecaster sees heat up to 39 degrees Celsius * Higher solar power output to help contain price rise PARIS, Aug 16 European electricity spot prices rose on Thursday as power traders braced for higher consumption in France prompted by a heat wave forecast over the weekend, while an expected rise in solar power output in Germany helped to contain the increase. Germany's Friday delivery baseload was 1.5 euros up day-on-day to 52.25 euros per megawatt hour, the same price as in France, where prompt rose from the depressed levels seen on the Aug. 15 bank holiday. "Consumption in France is increasing on the back of the warm temperatures and wind power supply is on very low levels," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Thursday. "However, solar power production is expected to increase significantly and consumption in Germany is easing in the afternoon/evening due to the Friday effect," they said. French weather forecaster Meteo France warned of a possible heat wave in southerwestern France from Friday, with temperatures expected to rise 5 to 7 degrees Celsius day-on-day to up to 39 degrees, with most of the country above 30 degrees. The heat wave, which Meteo France said should be less severe than during the summer of 2003, when 14,800 people died in France, should last until at least Sunday. French power demand is expected to rise by 2.4 GW on Friday to 42.7 GW, as air conditioning consumption increases. Lower temperatures in Germany and a 1.7 GW increase in the country's solar power output helped keep a lid on power prices. Along the forward curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was down 15 cents to 49.4 euros ($60.67) in over-the-counter trading. The equivalent French contract was down 35 cents to 51.75 euros. BY1FR-1Y Oil steadied near three-month highs on Thursday, supported by worries over possible disruptions to supply from the Middle East and a steep fall in U.S. oil inventories. Physical European prompt coal prices were unchanged at around $93-$94 a tonne for a second day as the market waited to see when Colombian shipments would resume and whether that would trigger a bout of selling and a further price fall. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker)