* Heat wave over France to reach Germany on Monday
* Consumption peak only partly offset by solar power rise
PARIS, Aug 17 European electricity spot prices
climbed on Friday as forecasts for much warmer temperatures in
Germany and a continuing heat wave in France boosted consumption
expectations for early next week.
Germany's Monday delivery baseload was up 3.75 euros
day-on-day to 56 euros ($69.23) per megawatt hour, while the
equivalent French contract rose 5.50 euros to 57.75
euros a MWh.
"The (latest) forecast expects Monday to be the hottest day
of the current heat wave on average in Germany," Thomson Reuters
Point Carbon analysts wrote on Friday.
"Solar production is forecast to remain healthy but could
decrease a bit from the weekend," they said.
Temperatures in Germany will reach 25.5 degrees Celsius on
average on Monday, up from 19.4 degrees on Friday, boosting
expectations for an increase in consumption despite the summer
lull as more people use air conditioning systems.
A blast of hot Saharan air has already sparked a heat wave
alert in southwestern France, with weather forecaster Meteo
France warning of temperatures reaching up to 39 degrees Celsius
on Friday and reaching 30 degrees across much of the country.
Central and northern regions of France will in turn be
affected over the weekend and early next week, with the
government triggering a level-2 alert on the 1-3 heat wave
warning system for 21 of mainland France's 96 "departements".
German consumption will rise to 63.5 GW on Monday, almost 2
GW more than on Friday, while in France, power demand will
increase by more than 3 GW to about 45.8 GW.
On the supply side, French nuclear power capacity remains
tight, while a slight increase in German wind and solar power
output will fail to offset the consumption increase.
Along the forward curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract
for baseload delivery next year was up 10 cents to
49.5 euros in over-the-counter trading. The equivalent French
contract was down 25 cents to 51.50 euros. BY1FR-1Y
Brent crude futures for October delivery fell more than 1
percent on Friday on talk of possible releases of U.S. strategic
petroleum reserves and expectations that North Sea output will
rebound after September production is curbed by maintenance.
In corporate news, four sources told Reuters that Germany's
biggest power company E.ON was in talks to expand in
Turkey by buying a stake in energy firm Enerjisa from Austria's
Verbund.
In France, the government denied a press report that the
chief executive of French power group EDF, Henri
Proglio, could be replaced by Guillaume Pepy, the head of
state-owned French railways SNCF.
($1 = 0.8089 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Anthony Barker and David
Cowell)