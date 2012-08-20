* German spot higher, France's down as end of heat wave in sight * Tuesday most critical for German supply, prices next week already down * Forwards calm, prices steady FRANKFURT, Aug 20 European over-the-counter electricity spot prices climbed in Germany on Monday but eased in France as the impact of a brief heat wave in the region was already seen waning. Germany's Tuesday delivery baseload was up 1.80 euros compared with Monday delivery to 57.80 euros ($71) per megawatt hour, while the equivalent French contract was off 25 cents to 57.50 euros. The Epex spot setting for Tuesday was higher at 61.03 euros. "On Tuesday there will still be little solar and wind power but temperatures will fall after that and renewable supplies increase," one German trader said. "Water levels are still quite high all round after a wet spring even if river levels are falling...the heat wave is just not long enough to cause any problems," he added. Temperatures in Germany will be 22 to 27 degree Celsius on Thursday compared with 27 to 32 degrees on Monday as the high pressure front was moving away to the south east, German met office DWD said. It added that there will be plenty of showers. French temperatures are also forecast to fall a few degrees by mid-week. These scenarios will ease air conditioning demand and boost hydroelectric supplies. German temperatures were between 33 and 37 degrees at the exceptionally hot weekend when central and northern French regions were on alert for heat. French nuclear power capacity remained tight. Germany's power generation leaders RWE and E.ON both said there was no impact on their production from typical heat wave phenomena like cooling water shortages. Both operators have a diversified range of power stations with differing fuel intakes and do not rely on cooling water solely from rivers but also from ground water in mining areas and the sea. In previous heat waves in 2003 and 2006, river levels were low and environmental laws forbade the release of used cooling water back into already hot rivers, curbing output. Main waterways - the Rhine and Danube - reported shallow levels as a result of low rainfall and hot weather of late, which hampered shipping. Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was unchanged at 49.50 euros in over-the-counter trading. The equivalent French contract was also unchanged at 51.50 euros. BY1FR-1Y Brent crude oil rose to around $114 per barrel, supported by tight North Sea supplies ahead of the closure of a key UK oilfield for maintenance. Gas and carbon prices were also higher. Germany's government has decided to scrap incentives for building new coal and gas fired plants as they would have clashed with EU aid regulations, the economy ministry said at the weekend. But it said that state bank KfW is offering low interest loans for infrastructure investments. ($1 = 0.8132 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)