* German solar, wind power output fall * Six delayed restart dates at French nuclear reactors PARIS, Aug 23 Lower renewable power output in Germany pushed spot prices higher on Thursday, while more delayed restart dates at French nuclear reactors weighed further on short-term supply expectations. Germany's Friday delivery baseload for 24-hour power was up by 1.45 euros day-on-day to 54 euros ($67.32) per megawatt hour. "In Germany, the renewable production is expected lower, down 1,100 MWh/h and 2,100 MWh/h (in) wind and solar respectively," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Thursday. The day-ahead French contract was off 38 cents to 52.05 euros. However, the French week-ahead and September contracts were up 1.88 euros and 85 cents respectively, as French grid operator RTE said EDF had delayed planned returns to the grid for six nuclear reactors. Cattenom 3 (1,300 MW) will be restarted on Sept. 5, 13 days later than previously planned, while Tricastin 3 (915 MW) is now expected to come back online on Sept. 1, two days later than initially planned. Chooz B2 (1,500 MW), Paluel 3 (1,330 MW), Cruas 4 (900 MW) and Bugey 3 (910 MW) were also expected to be brought back to the grid later than planned, keeping French nuclear availability at a low 68.8 percent. EDF said maintenance work was taking longer than expected on some reactors, in a heavy care year for the French fleet. On the demand side, consumption in both France and German was expected to be stable from the day before, with temperatures off the early week highs. Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year rose 25 cents to 50 euros. The equivalent French contract was down 10 cents to 51.65 euros Oil prices rose by more than a dollar on Thursday to top $116 a barrel on renewed hopes for a third round of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve despite weak economic data from China. ($1 = 0.8021 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by James Jukwey)