* Tighter wind supply lifts German prompt * Thermal plant outages also weigh * Curve contracts nudge up with carbon, gas FRANKFURT, Aug 28 Expectations for low wind power output in a cooler weather spell boosted German spot electricity on Tuesday, coinciding with thermal plant closures, traders said. German Wednesday delivery baseload was 10 cents up at 52 euros ($65)a megawatt hour. The equivalent day-ahead contract in France, where nuclear supply remains tight, shed 1.25 euros to 52.10 euros to reach par with Germany. German wind levels were forecast around 2 GW maximum for Wednesday and a maximum 5 GW until Sept 3, according to weather watchers' data. Solar levels will likely be around 15 GW at the midday peak times on Wednesday and below 10 GW for the remainder of the working week. Temperatures will fall to a 17 to 22 degree range by Friday compared with 20 to 28 degrees on Tuesday, met office DWD said. Air conditioning demand is low in such a scenario. School holidays in some southern states of Germany also continued, curbing consumption. French grid operator RTE reported two delayed restart dates for reactors. Currently, just over 31 percent of the total nuclear production capacity is offline. German plant outages included a number of RWE brown coal blocks while EnBW's Karlsruhe coal-fired block 7 will now stay out a week longer than planned to Sept. 10, withdrawing 505 MW from the market. Along the power forwards curve, prices were flat to a slightly higher along with firmer carbon and gas, although crude oil and coal prices weakened. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was 5 cents up on the day at 49.75 euros. The equivalent French contract was 10 cents higher day-on-day at 51.80 euros. Oil steadied above $112 as tropical storm Isaac neared hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico, forcing companies to close down U.S. oil rigs and triggering concern that refiners could cut crude purchases. Germany may have to slow down its planned transformation to green energy, Environment Minister Peter Altmaier said. He tried to assuage worries that consumers will bear the brunt of the immense costs of the switch from nuclear. A year before an election, fears of rising energy bills become a major concern for Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right government with its ambitious green power targets. Plans for building up offshore wind will need to be boosted by a draft law due to be presented to the cabinet on Wednesday, where sector representatives at a conference said they are hoping for improved regulation. The GfK market survey showed the mood of German consumers held steady heading into September. They spurned paltry savings rates in favour of spending, even though their view of the economy deteriorated sharply on euro zone fears. ($1 = 0.7990 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by William Hardy)