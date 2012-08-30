* Higher German wind power output drags spot down * French nuclear power capacity rise, restart delays continue * Curve falls slightly as Jackson Hole speech eyed PARIS, Aug 30 European prompt power prices fell on Thursday, dragged down by higher nuclear power capacity in France and stronger German wind power output amid milder temperatures, traders said. German Wednesday delivery baseload fell 3.22 euros to 50 euros a megawatt hour. "In Germany, the stronger wind power production largely offsets the loss of solar power in the peak hours (...) combined with stronger hydro inflow, will push the price below today's level," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Thursday. Germany's wind power output is expected to rise by more than 2 GW to about 3 GW, while solar electricity production is set to fall by about 1.7 GW to around 1.8 GW. The equivalent day-ahead contract in France dropped by 3.75 euros to 48.5 euros, helped by the return of EDF's 900-MW Dampierre 1 nuclear reactor to the grid on Thursday, even though total online capacity remains tight at around 70 percent. EDF's Cruas 4 and Gravelines 5 nuclear reactors are expected to be back online on Friday, adding a total 1,600 MW, but five restart dates were delayed on Thursday. On the demand side however, milder temperatures and the last few days of the traditional summer lull are expected to push consumption lower in both countries. Along the power forwards curve, prices were down on subdued coal although crude oil rose over $113 a barrel before a speech by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman that may indicate the prospects for more economic stimulus. Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was 5 cents down on the day at 49.05 euros. The equivalent French contract was also 5 cents lower day-on-day at 51.30 euros. E.ON, Germany's largest utility, said it was planning to expand its solar business to the United States, aiming to install an annual 120 megawatts (MW) of solar power there from 2015. ($1 = 0.7990 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose, editing by William Hardy)