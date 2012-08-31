* Lower wind power output pushes prompt up * EDF's Cruas 4 reactor in unplanned outage PARIS, Aug 31 European prompt power prices rose on Friday, boosted by forecasts for a drop in German wind electricity production as well as larger-than-expected offline nuclear capacity in France. German Monday delivery baseload was up 30 cents to 50.30 euros ($62.86) a megawatt hour. "For Monday, lower (...) wind power production will likely push prices above today's level, while the stronger solar power in Germany keep a lid on the peak prices," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on Friday. Wind power output is expected to fall by 380 MW in Germany and by 1.3 GW in France on Monday compared to Friday's levels, while German solar output is set to increase by 1.9 GW, according to Point Carbon data. The French day-ahead contract rose by 2.5 euros to 51 euros, boosted by an unplanned outage at EDF's 915-MW Cruas 4 nuclear reactor. The fourth reactor of the Cruas nuclear plant, located near the Rhone river, had been in a planned outage since March 24 and was expected to return to the grid on Friday. A spokesman for EDF said the outage concerned a non-nuclear area and could not provide a restart date. EDF's Gravelines 5 nuclear reactor, which was also expected to return to the grid on Friday, was also kept offline and is only expected to be operational again further into September. Temperatures are expected to rise in both countries by about two degrees Celsius on Monday, after a brief cold spell over the previous three days, but the impact on consumption is not expected to be significant, traders said. Along the power forwards curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was 5 cents down on the day at 49 euros. The equivalent French contract was unchanged at 51.30 euros. Oil rose above $113 a barrel, heading for a second monthly gain, supported by investor hopes for more monetary easing that could spur economic growth and support oil demand, as well as by concern about supplies. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Friday said progress in bringing down U.S. unemployment was too slow and the central bank would act as needed to strengthen the economic recovery. ($1 = 0.8001 euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Jason Neely)