* Strong solar, low wind supply in Germany * Cruas 4 reactor due back in France; others delayed * Curve higher with oil, gas; U.S. holiday limits market FRANKFURT, Sept 3 European prompt power was mixed on Monday as German prices nudged higher and those in France moved slightly lower to a par with Germany. Traders cited low wind levels in Germany and a tight nuclear supply in France for a short in Germany, which overrode the effect of strong solar supply in a warm weather spell. German Tuesday delivery baseload was up 40 cents to 50.75 euros ($64) a megawatt hour. French Tuesday delivery was 25 cents down at the same level. Wind power output is expected at around 1 to 2 GW of capacity use in Germany up to Wednesday while solar output during midday peak times could be 17.5 GW on Tuesday and 12.5 GW on Wednesday, according to weather data. French 915 MW Cruas 4's unscheduled outage was due to end on Tuesday while the big Chooz B reactor rejoined the grid on Friday, RTE reported. It also recorded five delayed restarts. Temperatures in Germany are expected to stay around 20 t0 25 degrees to Wednesday where a high pressure front rules. Along the power forward curve, Germany's benchmark 2013 contract for baseload delivery next year was 40 cents up on the day in OTC trading at 49.40 euros. The equivalent French contract was also 40 cents higher at 51.70 euros. U.S. financial markets were closed for Labor Day, which limited commodities and energy trading across the globe but price indicators were firmer. Oil steadied near $115 despite Chinese data showing a deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer Nation. Investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth. In operator announcements, RWE reported that some coal-fired blocks were out at Niederaussem, Frimmersdorf and Neuhaus as well as recording problems with gas turbines at Huckingen and Gersteinwerk. RWE also has updated thermal plant outage schedules for 2013 and 2012 In shipping news, water levels on the Rhine in north Germany were seen rising after weekend rain but remain too low for cargo vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said, adding shipping on the Danube was back to normal. ($1 = 0.7933 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)