* Strong solar, low wind supply in Germany
* Cruas 4 reactor due back in France; others delayed
* Curve higher with oil, gas; U.S. holiday limits market
FRANKFURT, Sept 3 European prompt power was
mixed on Monday as German prices nudged higher and those in
France moved slightly lower to a par with Germany.
Traders cited low wind levels in Germany and a tight nuclear
supply in France for a short in Germany, which overrode the
effect of strong solar supply in a warm weather spell.
German Tuesday delivery baseload was up 40 cents to
50.75 euros ($64) a megawatt hour. French Tuesday delivery was
25 cents down at the same level.
Wind power output is expected at around 1 to 2 GW of
capacity use in Germany up to Wednesday while solar output
during midday peak times could be 17.5 GW on Tuesday and 12.5 GW
on Wednesday, according to weather data.
French 915 MW Cruas 4's unscheduled outage was due to end on
Tuesday while the big Chooz B reactor rejoined the grid on
Friday, RTE reported. It also recorded five delayed
restarts.
Temperatures in Germany are expected to stay around 20 t0 25
degrees to Wednesday where a high pressure front rules.
Along the power forward curve, Germany's benchmark 2013
contract for baseload delivery next year was 40 cents
up on the day in OTC trading at 49.40 euros. The equivalent
French contract was also 40 cents higher at 51.70 euros.
U.S. financial markets were closed for Labor Day, which
limited commodities and energy trading across the globe but
price indicators were firmer.
Oil steadied near $115 despite Chinese data showing a
deepening slowdown in the world's biggest energy consumer
Nation. Investors focused on the possibility of more stimulus
measures and other moves to try to revive economic growth.
In operator announcements, RWE reported that some coal-fired
blocks were out at Niederaussem, Frimmersdorf and Neuhaus as
well as recording problems with gas turbines at Huckingen and
Gersteinwerk. RWE also has updated thermal plant outage
schedules for 2013 and 2012
In shipping news, water levels on the Rhine in north Germany
were seen rising after weekend rain but remain too low for cargo
vessels to sail fully loaded, traders said, adding shipping on
the Danube was back to normal.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by James Jukwey)