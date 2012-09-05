* German solar, wind production at 7,600 MWh/h Thursday * Four French nuclear reactors due to restart * Germany needs 2 GW of reserve capacity this winter * French supply balance to tighten by 2016 -RTE LONDON, Sept 5 German spot electricity prices declined on Wednesday as more wind and solar power was expected to enter the market, while equivalent French prices were steady ahead of the scheduled restarts of a number of nuclear reactors. German day-ahead baseload power fell around 0.75 euros to 48.75 euros ($61.24) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1405 GMT on Wednesday, while Friday baseload traded even lower at 46.00 euros, reflecting a typical drop in demand ahead of the weekend. French spot baseload prices traded in line with Tuesday's closing levels at 49.90 euros. "Comparing German spot prices with yesterday's prices, they are down as there are more renewables. Furthermore the system is less tight as France is gradually improving its nuclear fleet," one European power trader said. Wind and solar power production levels for Germany were revised upwards for Thursday to around 7,600 megawatt-hours per hour, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company. In France, at least four nuclear reactors are expected to reconnect to the grid over the coming days, a forecast that will widen supply margins as demand levels surge following the end of the summer holiday period. Further out, contracts also fell, tracking bearish trading in the crude market. Brent crude futures fell below $114 per barrel on Wednesday in anticipation of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, when the body is expected to announce new measures to tackle the region's debt crisis. Germany's benchmark baseload year-ahead contract slipped 0.30 euros to 49.05 euros, while its French equivalent fell 0.45 euros to 51.25 euros. This winter Germany will need a reserve capacity of 2 gigawatts to deal with the shortfall in nuclear production after last year's closure of eight plants. France's grid operator RTE predicted on Wednesday the market's supply balance would tighten by 2016 due to the planned closure of polluting fossil fuel-fired plants. ($1 = 0.7961 euros) (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)