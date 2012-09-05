* German solar, wind production at 7,600 MWh/h Thursday
* Four French nuclear reactors due to restart
* Germany needs 2 GW of reserve capacity this winter
* French supply balance to tighten by 2016 -RTE
LONDON, Sept 5 German spot electricity prices
declined on Wednesday as more wind and solar power was expected
to enter the market, while equivalent French prices were steady
ahead of the scheduled restarts of a number of nuclear reactors.
German day-ahead baseload power fell around 0.75
euros to 48.75 euros ($61.24) per megawatt-hour (MWh) at 1405
GMT on Wednesday, while Friday baseload traded even lower at
46.00 euros, reflecting a typical drop in demand ahead of the
weekend.
French spot baseload prices traded in line with
Tuesday's closing levels at 49.90 euros.
"Comparing German spot prices with yesterday's prices, they
are down as there are more renewables. Furthermore the system is
less tight as France is gradually improving its nuclear fleet,"
one European power trader said.
Wind and solar power production levels for Germany were
revised upwards for Thursday to around 7,600 megawatt-hours per
hour, according to Point Carbon, a Thomson Reuters company.
In France, at least four nuclear reactors are expected to
reconnect to the grid over the coming days, a forecast that will
widen supply margins as demand levels surge following the end of
the summer holiday period.
Further out, contracts also fell, tracking bearish trading
in the crude market.
Brent crude futures fell below $114 per barrel on Wednesday
in anticipation of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting,
when the body is expected to announce new measures to tackle the
region's debt crisis.
Germany's benchmark baseload year-ahead contract slipped
0.30 euros to 49.05 euros, while its French equivalent fell 0.45
euros to 51.25 euros.
This winter Germany will need a reserve capacity of 2
gigawatts to deal with the shortfall in nuclear production after
last year's closure of eight plants.
France's grid operator RTE predicted on Wednesday the
market's supply balance would tighten by 2016 due to the planned
closure of polluting fossil fuel-fired plants.
($1 = 0.7961 euros)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)