* Nearby prices down in Germany, France * Renewable output high, weather mild this week * Power curve prices ease with most fuels FRANKFURT, Oct 2 European spot power prices fell on Tuesday in anticipation of weak demand on Wednesday due to a Germany public holiday and high renewable energy output. Traders said relatively mild temperatures curbed demand in addition to businesses staying closed for Germany's unification day, while wind and solar levels would be strong over the coming days. France's day-ahead contract was 4.50 euros down on the day at 47 euros ($60.65) a megawatt hour /MWh. Germany's next working day, Oct. 4, traded 7.50 euros down from levels paid for Tuesday delivery to 42.40 euros. German baseload and peakload prices for the Wednesday holiday itself were similar at around 31 euros, a typical weekend level. Weather forecasts put German day-time temperatures at steady levels of between 13 and 18 degrees Celsius while France will likely see a rise by 2 degrees up to the weekend to well above the seasonal average. German solar output will likely be near 10 GW during midday peak hours up to Sunday while wind output will be closer to 15 GW up to Monday, with a brief dip to 5 GW on Friday, weather data showed. German utility EnBW showed its Karlsruhe hard coal block number 7 of 505 MW will be offline up to Oct. 8, with a reduction by 155 MW envisaged to carry on up to Oct. 15. France's RTE showed some reactor delays after maintenance - the Cruas 3 block's restart is delayed into next week, Bugey 4's until Oct. 7 and Flamanville 1's to Oct. 9. Prices on Europe's power curve eased for a second day along with oil, carbon and coal. Brent crude slipped to around $112 a barrel as investors weighed a weaker outlook for fuel demand and sluggish economic growth against the risk of possible supply disruptions. German annual baseload supply for 2013 shed 10 cents to 47.65 euros while the French equivalent was 25 cents down at 49.95 euros. The German benchmark Cal '13 had hit 47.50 euros on Sept. 24, which was close to a two-year low. German curve prices are likely to fall due to the debt crisis in the euro zone, Deutsche Bank Research (DBR) said in a quarterly report, cutting its prices forecast for a second time. DBR expects German peak power demand to be flat this year and to contract in 2013 by 2 percent before reverting to annualised growth of 0.25 percent from 2014 onwards. Europe's nuclear reactor fleet needs investment of 10 billion to 25 billion euros, a draft European Commission report said, following a safety review designed to ensure there is never a repeat of the Fukushima nuclear disaster. The report is expected to be finalised by Thursday and debated by EU ministers later this month. ($1 = 0.7749 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Alison Birrane)