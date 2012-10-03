* Tight French nuclear output, German solar weigh
* Germany's Cal 13 falls to three-month low on data
PARIS, Oct 3 European spot power prices rose on
Wednesday, anticipating an increase in demand from Germany a day
after its national holiday, coupled with tight French nuclear
power supply and lower German solar output.
Germany's benchmark electricity contract for 2013 delivery
hit a three-month low on the back of lower oil prices and gloomy
macro-economic data.
"Consumption levels are to pick up again after the holiday,
with solar power production also expected to be significantly
reduced," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote on
Wednesday.
They expected Germany's solar electricity output to fall by
2 GW on Thursday to 1.4 GW.
"Although wind power production is to stay relatively
healthy the output during the peak will be relatively low,
compared to the off peak levels," the analysts added.
Germany's baseload contract for Thursday delivery rose 2.13
euros to 44.5 euros per megawatt hour.
France's equivalent day-ahead contract was 4 euros up on the
day at 51 euros ($65.97) per Mwh.
French nuclear power capacity remains tight, with more than
28 percent of France's production currently offline.
EDF's St Alban 1 nuclear reactor returned to the
grid, while Tricastin 1 was shut down for a planned outage.
Prices along the forward curve fell, tracking oil futures
and echoing weaker growth expectations in the euro zone.
U.S. crude futures fell $3 as weak economic data from China
and Europe countered any support from a government report of
falling crude stockpiles and stronger-than-expected figures for
the U.S. services and private employment sectors.
Wednesday's purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) suggested it
was almost inevitable that the euro zone returned to recession
in the third quarter.
German annual baseload supply for 2013 fell close to June
21's low when the contract hit an intraday low of 47.35 euros,
shedding 18 cents to 47.47 euros while the French
equivalent was unchanged at 49.95 euros.
($1 = 0.7731 euros)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Keiron Henderson)