* Power forwards led by higher fuels prices
* Spot prices mixed with Germany's down on more green power
* French thermal supply seen even tighter
FRANKFURT, Oct 4 Prices along Europe's power
forward curve recovered on Thursday, led by oil's rise on Middle
East concerns, which spilled over into related fuels, traders
said.
Germany's annual baseload contract for 2013 gained
30 cents on the day to 47.80 euros ($62.00) a megawatt hour in
over-the-counter trading.
The benchmark position bounced back from a revisit of the
2012 OTC low of 47.35 euros seen in intraday trading on
Wednesday.
The price fall on Wednesday happened in screen-trading
during a German national holiday when weaker growth expectations
for the euro zone ruled in markets outside the bloc's biggest
economy, dragging prices down.
The French equivalent power contract for delivery next year,
Cal '13 base, rose 50 cents to 50.45 euros day-on-day.
Brent and U.S. crude futures increased in the afternoon in
choppy trading as ECB president Mario Draghi held a news
conference and after oil briefly pared gains on data showing
U.S. jobless claims rose last week.
The earlier oil price advances resulted from escalating
tension between Syria and Turkey which raised concern over the
stability of oil supply from the Middle East.
Coal, gas curve and carbon prices were also higher.
In the spot power market, prices were mixed as Germany's
eased on higher wind power expectations ahead of a low-demand
weekend and France's rose on lower supply signals.
Germany's baseload contract for Friday delivery dropped by
3.25 euros to 41.25 euros/MWh.
Switzerland's water reservoir filling levels rose by 2.3
percentage points to 85.6 percent of the total capacity in the
week to Oct 1 in an uptick after three week-on-week falls last
month. [ID: nL6E8L45W6]
France's day-ahead baseload power contract was 60 cents
higher at 51.60 euros.
French nuclear power capacity remains tight, with more
nearly 29 percent of the total currently offline.
EDF's Bugey 4 was delayed by two days in its
restart after a planned maintenance outage, with the likely
reopening date now Oct. 9.
There was also talk of output curbs at fossil fuels-fired
plants in France.
The EEX and Epex Spot exchanges reported that September spot
power trades in Germany, Austria, France and Switzerland had
amounted to 26.5 terawatt hours (TWh), compared with 25.9 TWh in
Sept. 2011.
EEX power derivatives trading in September dropped to 67.7
TWh compared with 79.2 TWh traded in the same month a year
earlier.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by XXX)