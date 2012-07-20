* China slowdown tests rosy assumptions

* Consumer goods makers face test to rich valuations

* Miners see share prices, earnings estimates axed

By Francesco Canepa

LONDON, July 20 An economic slowdown in China threatens to disappoint equity investors who have piled into European exporters of items ranging from food to luxury goods in hope they will escape the crisis in their home markets.

An MSCI basket of 100 European stocks with high sales exposure to developing economies has outpaced the broader market by 15 percent since 2009 as money managers chased earnings growth outside Europe. But as China's economic growth has slowed this year, so has the pace of this outperformance.

China -- Europe's largest trading partner -- cut its annual growth target in March and recent data showed imports rising at only half the pace expected in June, raising questions about market expectations of steady demand growth from the country.

Cracks have also started to appear in European corporate reports. British fashion brand Burberry reported a decline in sales growth from China last week, echoing a profit warning by U.S. jeweller Tiffany and raising questions about high valuations for exporters of consumer goods.

"Now is the end of a period of investment in infrastructure (in China), which was the primary driver of growth," said Francesco Curto, a European equity strategist at Deutsche Bank.

"We expect this to become more visible in the remainder of the year (when) a downgrade of GDP growth will feed through earnings forecasts."

Exporters of consumer goods have been favoured by long-term fund managers, who see them as beneficiaries of China's gradual transformation into a consumer economy from one driven by investment.

While this scenario is not in question, rich valuations and lofty profit expectations for such producers and retailers are being questioned as a prolonged patch of sluggish growth dents demand and jeopardises expectations of steady earnings growth.

"Some of these stocks could be at risk of disappointing because they are mostly emerging market plays and EM activity has slowed in the second quarter, so profit margins and top-line could be at risk," JPMorgan strategist Emmanuel Cau said.

PEAK ASSUMPTIONS

Cau highlighted the luxury sector as one trading at historically high relative valuations and incorporating "peak profitability assumptions".

The STOXX Europe 600 food and beverage and personal and household goods indexes have outperformed the broader market by 9 percent and 10 percent respectively since the start of the year, and by 60-75 percent since 2009. That has left them trading at a premium or in line with their historical multiples at a time when most sectors carry steep discounts.

Shares in Italian eyewear maker Luxottica, which generates 15 percent of its sales in the Asia Pacific region, imply a 17.5 percent compound annual increase in group earnings per share in each of the next five years, compared to consensus expectations for 10.7 percent growth.

"The market still seems to have a love affair with anything that has emerging market exposure," said Andrew King, head of European equities at BNP Investment Partners. "High returns are extrapolated to continue and valuations have moved to levels that are expensive relative to other equities."

King recently closed his position in Swiss food giant Nestle , whose shares are trading at an all-time high after rising nearly 70 percent since 2009, helped by the company's exposure to the growing appetite of consumers in emerging markets as well as its defensive qualities in times of crisis.

High-end car exporters, such as BMW, Porsche and its parent company, Volkswagen, are also potentially under threat as demand growth from China loses momentum, as data for the first half of the year showed.

A further deterioration could put pressure on the industry, which has increased production in anticipation of growing demand from emerging markets, with Volkswagen planning to double capacity in China to 3,000 units per year by 2014.

"The stocks we are most concerned about are in the auto sector, where there has been a significant investment in capacity and now there is a mismatch between supply and demand," Deutsche Bank's Curto said.

An example of what could lie ahead for exporters of consumer goods is provided by European basic resources stocks, which have shed 14 percent since early March, when China, the world's largest metals consumer, cut its 2012 growth target.

European metals and mining stocks in the STOXX 600 index have seen their consensus earnings estimates for the next 12 months come down by an average 14 percent in the last 90 days, the steepest pace of downgrades in Europe, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.