LONDON, July 13 European shares were set to bounce back on Friday, mirroring gains in Asian equities, after China's second-quarter growth data met forecasts but kept expectations alive that officials will take more steps to stimulate the world's second largest economy. Growth of 7.6 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier was bang in line with market expectations but the slowest pace since the January-March quarter of 2009 and the sixth consecutive quarter of slower growth. "We feel the numbers are probably the best-case scenario for risk assets, as the print was just weak enough to keep the markets' anticipation of aggressive easing alive, while it was not too hot to take this notion away from the equation," IG Markets said in a note. "A closer look at the fixed asset investment and retail sales figures even suggests we have the platform many have been talking about that should see the Chinese economy stabilise into the third and fourth quarter, and we feel the PBOC will keep its pro-growth actions going," it said, referring to the country's central bank. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open about 27 points higher, or 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 48 to 50 points, or as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 23 to 24 points, or as much as 0.8 percent. European shares fell 1 percent in the previous session to their lowest in more than a week. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,334.76 -0.5 % -6.69 NIKKEI 8,738.97 0.22 % 18.96 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.84 % 3.94 EUR/USD 1.2206 0.08 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 79.27 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.479 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.250 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,570.49 0 % $0.00 US CRUDE $86.08 0 % 0.00 * Shares jump on relief after China GDP, Caution stays * Nikkei almost flat after China data as worries linger * Wall St drops on tech warnings; P&G cuts Dow's loss * Aussie firm after China GDP;Italy downgrade weighs on euro * Brent stays above $100 as supply fears offset China GDP * Gold headed for 2nd losing week as dollar firms * Safe-haven bidding pushes yields near historic lows