LONDON, Aug 14 European shares were set to bounce back on Tuesday with investors betting that a slew of economic releases in Europe and the United States later in the day might strengthen the case for more monetary stimulus to tackle a slowdown in global growth. Investors awaited the euro zone's growth numbers, as well as GDP data from France and Germany, inflation figures from the United Kingdom, economic sentiment surveys from Germany and retail sales data from the United States. "Today could also see further gains as we get French, German and euro zone preliminary GDP which are all expected to slip," Capital Spreads said in a note. "With such pervasive weakness spreading across the continent, traders are also likely to see this as another reason to expect action from the ECB in the near future." Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 27 points higher, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 33 to 37 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to rise about 10 points, or 0.3 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,404.11 -0.13 % -1.76 NIKKEI 8,917.94 0.37 % 32.79 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.26 % 1.30 EUR/USD 1.2354 0.19 % 0.0023 USD/JPY 78.42 0.15 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.659 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.409 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,611.61 0.13 % $2.07 US CRUDE $92.89 0.17 % 0.16 * Shares, euro gain ahead of US, euro zone data * Wall St slips after six-day run; Japan data weighs * Nikkei climbs on robust sentiment, ongoing easing hopes * Bond yields dip after selloff draws buyers * Euro holds most gains ahead of euro zone GDP data * Gold ekes out gains before U.S., euro zone data * LME copper eases ahead of U.S., Europe data * Brent steady above $113 ahead of key Europe, U.S. data