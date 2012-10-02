LONDON, Oct 2 European shares were set to retreat in early trading on Tuesday after strong gains in the previous session, with uncertainty over the timing of a likely aid request by Spain seen prompting investors to cut their exposure to riskier assets. European officials told Reuters late on Monday that Spain was ready to request a bailout for its public finances as early as next weekend, but Germany had signalled that it should hold off. Investors were also likely to be wary of comments by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defending the U.S. central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy, with some analysts saying that the market was getting anxious about the Fed's eventual exit plan. Financial spread betters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 30 to 39 points lower, or as much as 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 40 to 45 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 24 to 28 points, or as much as 0.8 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed 1.4 percent higher at 1,104.71 on Monday, marking the index's strongest one-day gain since a 2.4 percent rise on Sept. 6. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0537 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,444.49 0.27 % 3.82 NIKKEI 8,807.40 0.12 % 10.89 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.28 % 1.47 EUR/USD 1.2914 0.19 % 0.0024 USD/JPY 78.06 0.12 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.616 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.446 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,777.15 0.19 % $3.36 US CRUDE $92.38 -0.11 % -0.10 * Shares, euro, Aussie rise as US factory data soothes * Strong U.S. data helps Nikkei edge away from 3-week low * Wall St kicks off October with modest gains * Euro edges higher, but outlook clouded by Spain * Copper eases after 3 days of gains, U.S. data cushions * Gold inches up on weaker dollar; central banks eyed * Brent holds near $112, growth woes keep sentiment shaky * Bond prices up as stocks fade, data selloff subsides