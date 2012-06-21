LONDON, June 21 European equities are likely to open lower on Thursday, weighed down by weak manufacturing data from China and tracking losses on Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced more stimulus but stopped short of more aggressive measures that some market watchers had expected. The euro zone crisis remained very much in the spotlight, with Spain's borrowing costs expected to hit a new euro era high at a debt auction on Thursday, a few hours before it sheds light on the dire state of its weaker banks and possibly makes a formal request for European Union funds to rescue them. Spreadbetters expect London's FTSE 100 to open down 21 to 22 points, or 0.4 percent, Frankfurt's DAX to ease 27 to 33 points, or around 0.5 percent, and Paris' CAC 40 to shed 8 to 10 points, or 0.3 percent. The U.S. Fed expanded its "Operation Twist" by $267 billion, extending it until the end of the year, and signaled it was ready to do even more if needed to support the economy. But it stopped short of announcing a third round of quantitative easing, which some investors had been hoping for. With markets fretting about the state of global growth, and companies in near-recession Europe looking abroad for revenue, Thursday's data from China offered little cheer with the factory sector contracting for an eighth straight month in June. Export orders turned in their weakest showing since early 2009, the HSBC PMI survey of private-sector survey showed. In Europe, flash purchasing managers indexes (PMIs) will give early clues on how some of the region's key economies fared in June, with a slight deterioration expected across the board from the previous month. With little in the way of diaried corporate news flow, markets will also focus on U.S. numbers on existing home sales and business conditions, as well as to the meeting of the EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council, or ECOFIN, in Luxembourg on Friday. After a conservative-led government took power in Greece on Wednesday, the focus there will be on the progress of negotiations with the European Union, with Athens hoping to negotiate softer terms on its harsh international bailout. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- > Shares struggle, commodities down as Fed disappoints > US STOCKS: Wall St edges down in volatile post-Fed trade > Nikkei pokes above 8,800 on short-covering, easing yen > TREASURIES: Long bond prices gain after Fed extends Twist > FOREX: Dollar resilient after Fed largesse, euro dips > PRECIOUS: Gold falls for 3rd day, Fed disappoints > Copper down after Fed pulls punch > Brent hits 18-mth low on modest Fed action, China data MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0517 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,355.69 -0.17 % -2.29 NIKKEI 8,824.87 0.83 % 72.56 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -1.34 % -6.46 EUR/USD 1.2672 -0.24 % -0.0031 USD/JPY 79.61 0.19 % 0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.628 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.624 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,603.19 -0.14 % -$2.19 US CRUDE $80.29 -1.42 % -1.16