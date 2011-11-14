(Adds futures, details, company news; updates snapshot table)

PARIS, Nov 14 European stock index futures pointed to early gains on Monday, with stocks poised to extend the previous session's rally as investors bet new leaders in Italy and Greece will speed up reforms to tackle the two countries' debt problems.

Investor sentiment was also boosted by data showing Japan's economy expanded 1.5 percent in the third quarter -- the fastest growth among major industrial nations -- as the country bounced back from an earthquake-triggered recession.

At 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.8-1.1 percent.

Following Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi's resignation, the country's president Giorgio Napolitano asked former European Commissioner Mario Monti on Sunday to form a government to restore market confidence, and Monday's bond auction will be seen as an initial judgment on his leadership.

In Greece, the new Prime Minister Lucas Papademos -- a former central banker who oversaw his country's entry to the euro zone in 2002 -- will have to win Wednesday's confidence vote in his cabinet before meeting euro zone finance ministers in Brussels on Thursday, state television reported.

"The focus is likely to remain very much on bond yields -- especially in French and Spanish paper -- as a barometer of whether the contagion threat can be averted in the weeks and months that lie ahead," IG Markets dealer Peter Stanhope wrote in a note.

Italian government bond yields were set to fall on Monday, with safe-haven German Bunds coming under pressure as investors' appetite for risky assets continue to recover.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares gained 2.2 percent on Friday after the Italian Senate approved a new budget law.

The index is up about 15 percent since tumbling to a 2-1/2-year low in late September, but the recovery rally has been stalled by nagging fears about the finances of Greece and Italy.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0717 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,263.85 1.95 % 24.16

NIKKEI 8,603.70 1.05 % 89.23

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.09 % 10.04

EUR/USD 1.3761 -0.33 % -0.0046

USD/JPY 77.08 -0.14 % -0.1100

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.127 -- 0.07

10-YR BUND YLD 1.888 -- 0.04

SPOT GOLD $1,788.80 0.08 % $1.48

US CRUDE $99.11 0.12 % 0.12

COMPANY NEWS:

ITALIAN STOCKS

Italy announced a ban on naked short-selling of stocks on Friday, in a bid to reduce market volatility due to the worsening euro zone debt crisis.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit is set to announce a rights issue of up to 7.5 billion euros, thousands of job cuts and the exit from its London-based equity sales and trading business to substantially shore up its capital, sources close to the operation said.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

Moody's said on Friday it had downgraded the Italian lender's long-term debt to Baa3 from A3 with a negative outlook. BPM said in a statement it entirely disagreed with the decision.

BANCO POPOLARE

Italy's Banco Popolare said it would convert 1 billion euros of bonds into equity early to shore up its capital and take other measures, including asset disposals, to meet tougher capital requirements set by the European Banking Authority.

HOCHTIEF

The German builder trimmed its outlook for this year and next year as a weakening global economy cast a cloud over 2012 and delayed the sale of its airports business.

JULIUS BAER

The group said it will charge 50 million Swiss francs ($55.6 million) against this year's results for a cost-cutting programme, which includes the elimination of 150 jobs.

VIVENDI

Vivendi's Universal Music Group agreed to buy EMI's recorded music business for $1.9 billion. Separately, Vivendi's chief executive told a conference call on Friday the company will raise its dividend.

BHP BILLITON

The miner plans to spend over $4 billion on on developing shale gas in 2012 following two shale gas acquisitions this year, the head of the top global miner's petroleum business said on Monday.

TELEKOM AUSTRIA

The group confirmed its outlook for this year after third-quarter core profit beat expectations as it benefited from ongoing demand for mobile broadband services and smartphones.

Q-CELLS

The group said its chief financial officer Marion Helmes resigned following a wider-than-expected third-quarter operating loss as pricing pressure and oversupply keep a tight grip on the solar sector.

SAP

The world's biggest maker of business software still sees no impact of the credit crisis on customer orders in the fourth quarter, its co-CEO told Euro am Sonntag.

EADS

The European aerospace group's chief executive said a decision by the German government to take a 7.5 percent stake lifted uncertainty over the group's shareholder structure but ong-term alternative. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)