PARIS, Nov 22 European stock index futures pointed to a tentative rebound on Tuesday following a sharp drop in the previous session, but gains could be limited by simmering fears over the euro zone debt crisis.

At 0717 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.7-1.2 percent.

"This has the makings of another dead cat bounce and with the long weekend looming on Wall Street, again there will presumably be few looking to take on much new risk in the coming days," IG Markets dealer Terry Pratt wrote in a note.

Banking stocks will be in focus after the Bank of Spain took over Banco de Valencia, making it the latest casualty of the collapse in the country's property boom and the first retail bank to seek a bailout.

Investors' focus will also be on Spain's bill auctions on Tuesday. The country aims to raise between 2 billion to 3 billion euros in three and six-month bills. Last week, yields at an auction of a new benchmark 10-year bond soared close to 7 percent, a level seen as unsustainable over time by analysts.

Ahead of U.S. GDP data expected later in the day, investors were assessing data showing China's economic expansion slowed in the third quarter to its weakest pace in more than two years.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares sank 3.3 percent on Monday, suffering its biggest one-day drop in three weeks and tumbling to a six week-low, as a warning on France by Moody's and a political deadlock in Washington over deficit-reduction measures fuelled investors' worries over the spread of the debt crisis. The index has lost 10.6 percent since a peak in late October.

"When you look at French bond prices on the market, you see that France has de facto lost its triple-A rating. If the United States aren't triple-A anymore for S&P, I wonder why France still is," said Raphael Gallardo, head of macroeconomic research at AXA IM, which has 514 billion euros ($691 billion) in assets under management.

After drawing descending triangles formed by lower tops and flat bottoms over the past three weeks, Europe's main stock indexes including the FTSEurofirst 300 broke through support levels on Monday, sparking a sharp move on the downside.

"Although short-term (the indexes appear) to be oversold, traders are likely to sell any short-covering rally as market sentiment has definitely shifted to the downside," said James Hyerczyk, technical analyst at Autochartist.

"With the fundamentals and the trend setting a negative tone in the marketplace, the odds will be against new longs who believe they are buying value. Even though a short-covering rally could be triggered if bearish traders lighten up, the market appears to be in the strong hands of short-sellers who are likely to put up stiff resistance."

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0720 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,192.98 -1.86 % -22.67

NIKKEI 8,314.74 -0.4 % -33.53

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.07 % 0.32

EUR/USD 1.3517 0.18 % 0.0024

USD/JPY 77.03 0.13 % 0.1000

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.984 -- 0.02

10-YR BUND YLD 1.942 -- 0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,685.84 0.44 % $7.34

US CRUDE $97.44 0.54 % 0.52

COMPANY NEWS:

BANCO DE VALENCIA

The Bank of Spain said on Monday it had taken over Banco de Valencia , making it the latest casualty of the collapse in Spain's property boom and the first retail bank to seek a bailout.

ZODIAC

Zodiac Aerospace predicted a further rise in profitability for the current fiscal year as planemakers boost production, after posting 2010/11 profits slightly ahead of expectations on Tuesday.

FIAT

Chrysler Group LLC, the smallest U.S. automaker, replaced the head of Fiat in North America after the Italian brand fell far short of sales forecasts in the first year of its return to the American market.

AREVA

France's Areva denied a report by Agence France Presse that said the state-owned nuclear reactor maker was planning over 1,000 job cuts in France as part of a strategic overhaul under new management.

LAFARGE

A new reorganisation at French cementmaker Lafarge may have a "limited" impact on staff numbers, chief executive Bruno Lafont said on a conference call on Monday.

NOVARTIS

AspenBio Pharma Inc said a unit of Novartis AG ended an agreement to develop and launch AspenBio's bovine products.

