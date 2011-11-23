(Adds detail, company news; updates snapshot table)

LONDON, Nov 23 European shares are set to fall for a fifth straight session on Wednesday, after hitting a seven-week low a day earlier, with weak Chinese factory data a day after slower-than-estimated U.S. growth numbers reviving concerns of a global recession.

Futures for Euro STOXX 50 futures, Germany's DAX and France's CAC fell 1 percent to 1.4 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 1.4 percent lower.

Data showed China's factory sector shrank the most in 32 months in November as new orders slumped, reviving worries China may be skidding towards an economic hard landing. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. GDP grew at a 2 percent annual rate in the third quarter, down from the previously reported 2.5 percent.

Those weak readings for the key macroeconomic indicators added to jitters among investors, who are already concerned about the deepening euro zone debt crisis and the slow response of policymakers in defusing the situation.

Banks, which are highly exposed to several debt-laden countries, are expected to bear the brunt of the sell-off as a newspaper report said Belgium and France were holding fresh talks about a deal they had reached to rescue Dexia, the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro zone debt crisis.

In the United States, the Federal Reserve plans to stress test six large U.S. banks against a hypothetical market shock, including a deterioration of the European debt crisis, as part of an annual review of bank health.

The technical picture also looked bearish. The euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 dropped 1.1 percent to 2,136.81 points on Tuesday. It has fallen more than 14 percent since last month's highs and slipped below its 50-day moving average in a decisive manner.

"The broader technical picture does not look especially promising and a further examination of the September closing lows is starting to look possible again," said Bill McNamara, technical analyst at Charles Stanley.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.6 percent on Tuesday, while U.S. shares fell 0.1 to 0.5 percent. On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures were down 0.8 to 1 percent.

"There's certainly no sign of any festive cheer creeping onto the agenda just yet, although there may be some solace in the fact that heavily beaten down stocks would certainly pave the way for rebadging the inevitable bounce as a Santa rally in a few weeks time," Terry Pratt, trader at IG Markets, said.

On the macroeconomic front, investors will wait for U.S. jobless claims figures, due at 1330 GMT, for the week ended Nov. 19. Economists forecast a total of 390,000 new filings, compared with 388,000 in the prior week. The U.S. market will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving Day holiday.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0731 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,188.04 -0.41 % -4.94

NIKKEI 8,314.74 -0.4 % -33.53

MSCI ASIA EX-JP -2.26 % -10.30

EUR/USD 1.3464 -0.33 % -0.0045

USD/JPY 76.97 0.04 % 0.0300

10-YR US TSY YLD 1.896 -- -0.03

10-YR BUND YLD 1.873 -- -0.06

SPOT GOLD $1,703.90 0.24 % $4.11

US CRUDE $96.60 -1.44 % -1.41

COMPANY NEWS

DEXIA

Belgium and France are holding fresh talks about a deal they had reached to rescue Dexia, the first government bailout of a European bank in the euro zone debt crisis, a newspaper report said.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Deutsche Bank is considering the sales of several global asset management businesses in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition expected to weigh down future earnings.

COMMERZBANK

Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing said on Tuesday the bank would meet the capital requirements of the European Banking Authority (EBA) by its own means.

BNP PARIBAS, CREDIT AGRICOLE, SOCIETE GENERALE

The European Union's executive will set up a high-level group to study the structure of banks and report back next year, the bloc's financial services chief said.

EADS

Airbus and Boeing are bidding to sell around 150 jets to United Continental as the world's largest airline joins an industry-wide scramble for fuel savings, people familiar with the matter said.

COMPASS GROUP

The world's biggest caterer reported a 9 percent rise in full year underlying operating profit, in line with expectations, benefiting from improved margins and growth through acquisitions.

FIAT

The carmaker Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said on Tuesday he had no intention to cut more jobs in Italy, adding his decision to scrap all labour contracts at the carmaker's loss-making plants was essential to increase competitiveness.

EDF, GDF SUEZ

Germany's power export surplus in the first nine months of this year shrank by 85 percent over the same period of 2010 to 1.6 terawatt hours (TWh), data from energy industry association BDEW showed.

RENAULT

The carmaker and its alliance partner, Japan's Nissan Motor, are working on a plan to develop a car that costs 2,500 euros destined first for emerging and poor countries, La Tribune newspaper reported.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

AT&T Inc was dealt a blow on Tuesday as the top U.S. communications regulator sought to have its planned $39 billion purchase of T-Mobile USA sent to an administrative law judge for review.

JULIUS BAER

Swiss private bank Julius Baer is still interested in fully acquiring Bank Sarasin and expects to hear a decision on their offer in the next week, a senior executive said in Dubai on Wednesday. For related news click on

ROCHE

The drugmaker said its subsidiary Bryce Acquisition Corporation has accepted all 94 percent of outstanding shares of Anadys Pharmaceuticals tendered pursuant to its tender offer, and it now intends to complete the acquisition through a short-form merger. For related news click on (Reporting by Atul Prakash)