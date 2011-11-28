(Repeats for technical reasons)

LONDON, Nov 28 European shares were expected to rise sharply on Monday on hopes that core euro zone countries and international lenders would step up their efforts to resolve the euro zone's two-year old debt crisis.

An unsourced report in Italian daily La Stampa said up to 600 billion euros ($796 billion) could be made available at 4-5 percent to give Italy breathing space for 18 months. Such a sum would be beyond the IMF's current capacity and would need new measures such as the issue of new special drawing rights (SDRs) or intervention by the ECB, it said.

However, the IMF said on Monday it was not in discussions with Italian authorities on a financing plan. Official sources in Rome said they were unaware of any request for assistance from Italy, which has over 185 billion euros of bonds falling due by the end of April.

"Given the disappointment traders have experienced in the last 12-18 months, it is hard not to feel that this idea La Stampa is running as nothing more than a pipeline dream," said Stan Shamu, strategist at IG Markets. "The bears out there will know that markets do not go down in a straight line and this could be just a relief rally in what will prove to be a prolonged bear market."

Futures for the STOXX Europe 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.8 to 2.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.9 percent.

Investors will keep a close eye on developments in the euro zone. Documents showed detailed operational rules for the region's bailout fund were ready for approval and will clear the way for the 440 billion euro facility to attract cash from private and public investors in coming weeks.

Germany and France were exploring ways for rapid fiscal integration among euro zone countries. Germany's original plan was to get all 27 countries on board, but officials have been looking at alternatives such as an agreement among just the euro zone countries or a separate agreement outside the EU treaty that could involve a core of around 8-10 euro zone countries, officials said.

The market was also expected to get some support from news that U.S. retailers racked up a record $52.4 billion in sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent jump. .

U.S. stock futures jumped on Monday, with futures for the S&P 500, the Dow Jones industrial average and the Nasdaq 100 rising 1.6 to 2 percent. Japan's Nikkei stock average also jumped 1.6 percent on Monday, rebounding from the previous week's 2-1/2 year low.

On Friday, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent higher at 907.92 points after falling for six straight days to seven-week lows. However, the index has fallen 8.8 percent so far this month and is down 19 percent in 2011.

MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0723 GMT

LAST PCT CHG NET CHG

S&P 500 1,158.67 -0.27 % -3.12

NIKKEI 8,287.49 1.56 % 127.48

MSCI ASIA EX-JP 2.21 % 9.74

EUR/USD 1.3296 -0.17 % -0.0022

USD/JPY 77.64 0.09 % 0.0700

10-YR US TSY YLD 2.002 -- 0.04

10-YR BUND YLD 2.261 -- 0.00

SPOT GOLD $1,706.64 1.64 % $27.49

US CRUDE $98.66 1.95 % 1.89

COMPANY NEWS

BNP PARIBAS

France's No. 1 bank is considering selling a private-equity portfolio worth more than $700 million, the Financial Times reported.

TOTAL

The oil group plans to appeal against the withdrawal of a permit to explore for shale gas in France, Chief Executive Christophe de Margerie said, according to Le Figaro newspaper.

RIO TINTO

Global miner Rio Tinto warned on Monday that further cracks may be emerging in global commodities markets as the economies of Europe and the United States waver, with its customers increasingly cautious on the outlook.

BHP BILLITON

BHP Billiton announced the surprise retirement of its popular chief financial officer, Alex Vanselow, and expanded its top management committee on Monday, building on the team of potential successors to its young chief executive.

BSYKB

Three top shareholders in BSkyB will vote against James Murdoch remaining as chairman of the company at its annual general meeting on Tuesday, according to newspaper reports.

AIR FRANCE-KLM

A recovery plan by the airline to end its losses will have two stages with the first part, to be implemented in January or February, focused on savings to improve cash flows, newspaper La Tribune said.

AREVA

French nuclear has won a wind power contract with a potential value of 1.2 billion euros, French newspaper Les Echos reports on Monday. The contract for 120 wind turbines hinges on Areva beeing able to finalise financing, the paper said.

COMMERZBANK

The supervisory board of Germany's second-biggest lender will meet on Friday to discuss measures to meet stricter capital requirements and to appoint a new finance chief, a source familiar with the agenda told Reuters.

NOVARTIS

Swiss drugmaker Novartis has gained approval from the European commission for a single-pill triple combination treatment for high blood pressure. For more, click on:

DAIMLER

The carmaker's order intake and sales figures are positive and there are no signs of a crisis situation emerging, CEO Dieter Zetsche told FAZ in an interview. He also announced plans to scrap the luxury Maybach brand.

BMW

Toyota Motor Corp is in talks with BMW for a partnership in environmental vehicles, business daily Nikkei reported on Saturday.

METRO

Austrian investor Rene Benko plans to expand the chain of Kaufhof department stores internationally if his Signa firm reaches a deal to buy the business from Metro, he was quoted as saying in German media. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)