PARIS, Dec 1 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Thursday, extending a sharp four-session rally as investors' risk appetite continues to improve following joint action from top central banks to boost liquidity and avoid a credit crunch. By 0712 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 0.5-0.6 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares surged 3.6 percent on Wednesday, extending its gains from a low on Friday to 10 percent, propelled by coordinated action from the world's major central banks to provide cheaper dollar funding to European banks facing a credit crunch. The index's strong bounce from Friday's low helped erase most of November's losses, closing the month down 1.4 percent. The emergency move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the central banks of Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland -- reminiscent of joint action to stabilise global markets in the 2008 financial crisis after the collapse of Lehman Brothers -- was seen as a strong signal that central banks have ample fire power to prevent the euro zone crisis from spreading. Poland's Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski, whose country holds the rotating European Union presidency, said on Wednesday EU finance ministers expect the ECB to step in forcefully to calm bond markets if leaders agree to move towards fiscal union at a summit on Dec. 9. "Yesterday's central bank induced surge higher sent the bears scurrying back to their caves to lick their wounds, and in the process sent the euro and stock markets soaring. The key question is does it fix the underlying problems within Europe? No it doesn't," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets, in London. "For a start, it makes it much more difficult for peripheral Europe to recover competitiveness due to the stronger euro. It does however buy European leaders more time, so let's hope they use it wisely and don't waste it, but I'm not holding my breath." The mood on Thursday was also boosted by mergers and acquisitions news, with Blackstone Group and Bain Capital seen preparing a bid for Yahoo Inc in a deal that could value the Internet company at about $25 billion. Investors shrugged off tepid macro data from China, showing the factory sector shrinking in November in the face of weakening demand both at home and abroad, likely to feed worries that the global economy is on a slippery slope. Spain will be in focus on Thursday as the country aims to raise 2.75 billion euros to 3.75 billion euros in a bond auction, and analysts warned the sale could go like Italy's auction of three and 10-year bonds on Tuesday, which drew reasonable demand but saw yields leap to levels deemed unsustainable. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0713 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,246.96 4.33 % 51.77 NIKKEI 8,597.38 1.93 % 162.77 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 4.78 % 21.83 EUR/USD 1.3457 0.14 % 0.0019 USD/JPY 77.66 0.09 % 0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.077 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 2.309 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,743.74 -0.14 % -$2.40 US CRUDE $100.77 0.41 % 0.41 * Asian shares hit two-week high on c.banks' liquidity move * Wall St rallies on central banks' help for Europe * Nikkei surges as central bank move calms jitters * TREASURIES-Prices fall as central banks boost sentiment * Euro takes breather after rally; Aussie dips * Gold hits 2-week high on gains in equities, euro * LME copper retreats after China PMI, Shanghai limit up  * Brent stays above $110, Europe worries cap prices COMPANY NEWS: DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT&T Inc and Deutsche Telekom have discussed forming a joint venture to pool network assets as alternative to T-Mobile USA acquisition, the Wall Street Journal reports, adding that the discussions were not advanced. SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank is looking to sell its aircraft and ship financing activities and stop funding leveraged buyouts in the U.S. and Asia as it seeks to reduce its dollar-funding needs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday. EDF Italian regional utility A2A, which leads the groups of core Italian investors in Edison, said it had agreed with France's EDF to extend a shareholder pact to Dec 30, delaying the restructuring of Italy's second largest producer. ZURICH FINANCIAL SERVICES Zurich Financial Services AG on Thursday said it was committed to its profitability target in the long term but that economic headwinds might make that target hard to achieve. UBS UBS appointed Philip Lofts back to his former role as new chief risk officer on Thursday, removing Maureen Miskovic after less than a year in the job following the Swiss bank's $2 billion trading scandal. NORSK HYDRO The Norwegian aluminium producer said it saw demand for primary aluminium outside China rising by 3-5 percent in 2012, at a slower pace than in 2011 as economic slowdown hurt demand. THYSSENKRUPP ThyssenKrupp's steel production was down by about a fifth compared with the beginning of this year due to weaker demand but Germany's biggest steelmaker has no plans to idle any blast furnace, a spokesman for the company said. BANCO SABADELL BANCO DE VALENCIA The Spanish mid-sized bank plans to bid for insolvent bank Banco de Valencia or Caja3, if its offer to the Bank of Spain for troubled savings bank CAM fails, Cinco Dias reported. Separately, El Mundo said the Bank of Spain has asked Sabadell to provide more details of its offer for CAM. REPSOL The Spanish oil company's board authorised a 10 percent hike in its dividend at its meeting on Wednesday, in line with management's promises at the company's AGM earlier in the year. SIEMENS Siemens expects revenue growth in 2013 on the back of higher orders in 2012. BMW Toyota Motor Corp and BMW said they would hold a joint news conference at 0700 GMT in Tokyo on Thursday, as sources this week flagged a likely cooperation between the two in green car technology. FINMECCANICA Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini could resign as early as this week over a corruption probe that has engulfed the Italian defence company and exposed a boardroom power struggle, senior company, and political sources said. AIRBUS The European plane-maker expects to maintain A380 superjumbo deliveries at 25-27 aircraft in 2012, unchanged from this year, as production edges up to three planes a month, sales chief John Leahy said. EDISON The shareholder pacts between France's electricity giant EDF and Italian investors represented by investment vehicle Delmi over the governance of Edison expired on Wednesday, leaving options open over the restructuring of the Italian utility.