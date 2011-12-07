PARIS, Dec 7 European stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday, with stocks set to resume their brisk 1-1/2 week rally on hopes euro zone leaders will agree a decisive plan to resolve the region's debt crisis at a summit later this week. By 0720 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up 1.1-1.3 percent. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index surged 15 percent since a low on Nov. 25, a relief rally sparked by hopes of fresh new measures such as more firepower for the euro zone bailout fund, further fiscal integration within the currency bloc as well as a bigger role for the European Central Bank in the fight against the region's debt crisis. But the rally was halted on Tuesday after ratings agency S&P warned it may downgrade 15 euro zone countries if leaders fail to agree on comprehensive measures at the EU summit. The sharp rise over the past 1-1/2 week has pushed the Euro STOXX 50 index close to 'overbought' territory, with a wide gap between its 9-day and 14-day relative strength indexes, sending a technical signal that the index is ripe for a pull-back. "This week has always been pencilled in as a defining week in the European debt crisis and a lot of money remains on the sidelines waiting for the outcome," Capital Spreads trader Jonathan Sudaria said. "Despite rumours and hopes for the EU summit, traders still see quite a high probability of significant disappointment and still remain to be convinced that it's a safe environment for risk on trades." French President Nicolas Sarkozy and German Chancellor Angela Merkel will propose to Friday's summit a plan to impose mandatory penalties on euro zone states that exceed deficit targets, aiming to restore market confidence and prevent the region's debt crisis from spiralling out of control. Details of their treaty reform proposals were due to be presented on Wednesday in a letter to European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, who will chair the meeting of 27 EU leaders. A Financial Times report said European leaders will also discuss boosting the firepower of the euro zone rescue fund, citing senior European officials. The report said strengthening the bailout fund could include running two separate rescue facilities. According to the officials, European leaders will consider allowing the euro zone's existing 440-billion euro bail-out fund to continue running even when a new 500-billion facility takes effect in mid-2012. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0722 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,258.47 0.11 % 1.39 NIKKEI 8,722.17 1.71 % 147.01 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.22 % 5.80 EUR/USD 1.3444 0.34 % 0.0045 USD/JPY 77.66 -0.06 % -0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.107 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 2.221 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,729.94 0.13 % $2.29 US CRUDE $101.75 0.46 % 0.47 GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro gain before summit, ECB decision Wall St rises on EU summit hopes Nikkei gains, investors await EU summit FOREX-Euro inches higher; much rides on EU events Gold edges up on EU summit hopes LME copper rises on euro zone optimism TREASURIES-Bonds steady in Asia ahead of Europe events Brent steady above $110; eyes EU summit, China econ data COMPANY NEWS: SANTANDER Chile's CorpBanca said on Tuesday it struck an agreement to buy Banco Santander Colombia for $1.225 billion, as Spain's Santander moves to sell assets in Latin America to help shore up its finances at home. EDF, GDF SUEZ French Prime Minister Francois Fillon on Tuesday said he wanted gas prices to rise less than 5 percent in January as talks continued with energy providers. TOTAL French oil group on Tuesday said it planned to buy GDF Suez's stake in Elgin and Franklin North Sea oil fields off Great Britain for an enterprise value of 590 million euros ($789.57 million). CARREFOUR India's government has put on hold its decision to open the country's $450 billion supermarket sector to foreign firms such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc. EDF /VEOLIA EDF's board said on Tuesday it has been informed of the progress of discussions between EDF and Veolia over the strengthening of their industrial partnership within Dalkia, and has approved the principle of continuing these negotiations. GIVAUDAN Swiss fragrance and flavour maker Givaudan has not witnessed a cooldown in demand despite rising global economic uncertainty, its chief executive Gilles Andrier told a Swiss newspaper. SAAB The court-appointed administrator for the Swedish car firm will call time on the company's period of protection from creditors later on Wednesday if no new money has come in, daily Dagens Industri said. FONDIARIA-SAI, SALVATORE FERRAGAMO Italian luxury goods maker Salvatore Ferragamo is to replace Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, in Milan's blue chip FTSE MIB index, FTSE said on Tuesday.