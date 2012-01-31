LONDON, Jan 31 European shares are expected to rebound on Tuesday, taking cue from a late recovery from lows on Wall Street and helped by hopes Greece is moving closer to avoiding a messy default that would have hefty consequences on Europe's financial system. U.S. indexes pared early losses in thin trade late on Monday, with money managers happy to buy on intraday declines on hopes the recent rally, fuelled by upbeat economic data and accommodative policies by central banks across the globe, can be sustained. Striking a confident note, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" in talks to strike a restructuring deal for Greek government debt, with the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this week. His comments came as European leaders agreed on Monday on a permanent euro zone rescue fund and most endorsed a stricter budget discipline. Of interest to the banking sector, some of the euro zone's biggest lenders have told the Financial Times that they are preparing to tap the European Central Bank's emergency funding scheme for up to twice as much as the ECB supplied in its December auction. "Reports that European banks are likely to park up trucks at the next ECB LTRO in late February to pick up masses of cheap liquidity is likely to support risk assets and again highlight that the ECB has done its bit to stave off a systemic shock for the banks," Chris Weston, institutional dealer at IG Markets, said. Capping sentiment in Europe, however, were concerns that Portugal might need a second rescue as Lisbon's borrowing costs soared in the face of record low business and consumer confidence. "It seems the market is pushing Portugal down the same path as Greece, and bond holders are now coming to reality that they may have to write-off some of their Portuguese debt holdings further down the line," IG's Weston added. At 0726 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and the French CAC 40 were up between 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as much as 0.4 percent higher. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was on track to record a second straight month of gains despite falling 1 percent to a two-week closing low on Monday. Investors will await January's Chicago PMI report, due at 1445 GMT, followed by January U.S. consumer confidence data at 1500 GMT. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0727 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,313.01 -0.25 % -3.32 NIKKEI 8,802.51 0.11 % 9.46 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.09 % 5.44 EUR/USD 1.3182 0.36 % 0.0047 USD/JPY 76.28 -0.01 % -0.0100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.858 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.816 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,740.19 0.67 % $11.55 US CRUDE $99.53 0.76 % 0.75 * Shares, euro recover on Greek debt hope, Portugal weighs * Nikkei heads for best January performance since 1999 * Euro firms on Greek debt hopes; dollar at 3-mth low vs yen * Wall Street ends off lows, suggesting resilience * Brent rises above $111/bbl as supply trumps economy * London copper gains on outlook for long-term demand * Gold edges up; heads for biggest monthly gain since Aug * U.S. bonds drop in Asia but supported by Portugal woes COMPANY NEWS ARM HOLDINGS The British chip designer whose technology powers Apple's widely popular iPhone and iPad, said it was confident it would continue to gain market share after it beat forecasts for the fourth quarter. THYSSENKRUPP Outokumpu OUT1V.HE will buy ThyssenKrupp's TKAG.DE stainless steel unit Inoxum for around 2,7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in a cash-and-share deal that will see Germany's biggest steelmaker take a minority stake in its Finnish rival, German daily Die Welt newspaper reported. EADS Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it plans to invest 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in 2012 and purchase 14 aircraft including Airbus' flagship A380 superjumbo. Singapore Airlines said it had found examples of recently identified wing cracks in all six of the Airbus A380s on which it carried out mandatory inspections, as a senior pilot issued reassurance over the superjumbo's safety. VEDANTA The miner's 3Q EBITDA came in at $848 million, including $131 million from Cairn India. XTRATA The miner posted record output from its Australian thermal coal operations in 2011, as the newly commissioned Mangoola mine helped offset a flood-hit start to 2011, helping to lift total coal production by 7 percent. ESSAR ENERGY Essar Energy has entered discussions with the Gujarat government, which is demanding the repayment of RS 63 billion (US$1.235 billion) in deferred sales tax. SIEMENS Siemens will buy RuggedCom Inc, a Canadian maker of data communications networks systems, for about C$382 million ($381 million) in cash, to improve access to markets in North America and the Asia-Pacific region. UBS Two Phoenix businessmen and a former attorney in San Diego were charged in a federal indictment with evading U.S. taxes by concealing millions of dollars at UBS AG and another Swiss bank, the Justice Department said on Monday. DEUTSCHE BOERSE Deutsche Boerse's home regulator, the Hessian Minister of Economics, said the German exchange operator has failed to address concerns about the proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext, throwing up another hurdle to the deal. COMMERZBANK Commerzbank's chief executive said Germany's second-largest lender had to break a promise to pay 52 million euros ($68 million) in bonuses to bankers in 2008 after the outlook for his bank and the economy soured.