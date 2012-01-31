LONDON, Jan 31 European shares are expected to rebound on
Tuesday, taking cue from a late recovery from lows on Wall Street and helped by
hopes Greece is moving closer to avoiding a messy default that would have hefty
consequences on Europe's financial system.
U.S. indexes pared early losses in thin trade late on Monday, with money
managers happy to buy on intraday declines on hopes the recent rally, fuelled by
upbeat economic data and accommodative policies by central banks across the
globe, can be sustained.
Striking a confident note, Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said
negotiators had made "significant progress" in talks to strike a restructuring
deal for Greek government debt, with the aim of having a definitive agreement by
the end of this week.
His comments came as European leaders agreed on Monday on a permanent euro
zone rescue fund and most endorsed a stricter budget discipline.
Of interest to the banking sector, some of the euro zone's biggest
lenders have told the Financial Times that they are preparing to tap the
European Central Bank's emergency funding scheme for up to twice as much as the
ECB supplied in its December auction.
"Reports that European banks are likely to park up trucks at the next ECB
LTRO in late February to pick up masses of cheap liquidity is likely to support
risk assets and again highlight that the ECB has done its bit to stave off a
systemic shock for the banks," Chris Weston, institutional dealer at IG Markets,
said.
Capping sentiment in Europe, however, were concerns that Portugal might need
a second rescue as Lisbon's borrowing costs soared in the face of record low
business and consumer confidence.
"It seems the market is pushing Portugal down the same path as Greece, and
bond holders are now coming to reality that they may have to write-off some of
their Portuguese debt holdings further down the line," IG's Weston added.
At 0726 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX
and the French CAC 40 were up between 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent.
Financial spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open as
much as 0.4 percent higher.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was on track to
record a second straight month of gains despite falling 1 percent to a two-week
closing low on Monday.
Investors will await January's Chicago PMI report, due at 1445 GMT, followed
by January U.S. consumer confidence data at 1500 GMT.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0727 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,313.01 -0.25 % -3.32
NIKKEI 8,802.51 0.11 % 9.46
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.09 % 5.44
EUR/USD 1.3182 0.36 % 0.0047
USD/JPY 76.28 -0.01 % -0.0100
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.858 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 1.816 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,740.19 0.67 % $11.55
US CRUDE $99.53 0.76 % 0.75
COMPANY NEWS
ARM HOLDINGS
The British chip designer whose technology powers Apple's widely
popular iPhone and iPad, said it was confident it would continue to gain market
share after it beat forecasts for the fourth quarter.
THYSSENKRUPP
Outokumpu OUT1V.HE will buy ThyssenKrupp's TKAG.DE stainless steel unit
Inoxum for around 2,7 billion euros ($3.5 billion) in a cash-and-share deal that
will see Germany's biggest steelmaker take a minority stake in its Finnish
rival, German daily Die Welt newspaper reported.
EADS
Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it plans to invest
1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in 2012 and purchase 14 aircraft including
Airbus' flagship A380 superjumbo.
Singapore Airlines said it had found examples of recently
identified wing cracks in all six of the Airbus A380s on which it carried out
mandatory inspections, as a senior pilot issued reassurance over the
superjumbo's safety.
VEDANTA
The miner's 3Q EBITDA came in at $848 million, including $131 million from
Cairn India.
XTRATA
The miner posted record output from its Australian thermal coal operations
in 2011, as the newly commissioned Mangoola mine helped offset a flood-hit start
to 2011, helping to lift total coal production by 7 percent.
ESSAR ENERGY
Essar Energy has entered discussions with the Gujarat government, which is
demanding the repayment of RS 63 billion (US$1.235 billion) in deferred sales
tax.
SIEMENS
Siemens will buy RuggedCom Inc, a Canadian maker of data
communications networks systems, for about C$382 million ($381 million) in cash,
to improve access to markets in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.
UBS
Two Phoenix businessmen and a former attorney in San Diego were charged in a
federal indictment with evading U.S. taxes by concealing millions of dollars at
UBS AG and another Swiss bank, the Justice Department said on Monday.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
Deutsche Boerse's home regulator, the Hessian Minister of
Economics, said the German exchange operator has failed to address concerns
about the proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext, throwing up another hurdle
to the deal.
COMMERZBANK
Commerzbank's chief executive said Germany's second-largest lender
had to break a promise to pay 52 million euros ($68 million) in bonuses to
bankers in 2008 after the outlook for his bank and the economy soured.