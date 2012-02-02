By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 2 European shares were expected to open
slightly higher on Thursday, adding to solid gains in the previous session after
a string of strong economic indicators fuelled optimism that upcoming U.S. jobs
data could also be upbeat, although Deutsche Bank is set to fall
after its results lagged forecasts.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares closed at a high
not seen since early August on Wednesday but was still to reach "overbought"
territory, the index's 14-day exponential relative strength index showed, and it
was supported by its 14-day moving average.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for
France's CAC 40 were 0.1 percent to 0.2 percent higher. Financial
spreadbetters earlier expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 3 to 4 points
lower, or as much as 0.1 percent.
"Given the strong gains of last night, it is not surprising that we are
looking at a flattish start to the European session, but that could easily
change based on an array of potentially market moving data," Cameron Peacock,
market analyst at IG Markets, said.
Thursday's economic calendar includes euro zone producer prices data for
December, due at 1000 GMT, which is expected to show a 0.2 percent contraction
month-on-month after a 0.2 percent increase in November.
Across the Atlantic, U.S. weekly jobless claims data will be published at
1330 GMT, with the number of new applicants expected to come in at 375,000, a
slight decline from 377,000 last week. The release will be closely scrutinised
as investors look for indications on the U.S. job market ahead of Friday's
all-important non-farm payrolls release for January.
U.S. productivity and labour cost data for the forth quarter of 2011 will
also be released at 1330 GMT on Thursday. Productivity is forecast to rise 0.8
percent versus a 2.3 percent rise the final third quarter report. Unit labor
costs are expected to rise 0.8 percent compared with a 2.5 percent decrease in
the previous quarter.
The Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke and the Chicago Federal Reserve
Bank President Charles Evans are due to hold a joint interview at the Chicago
Fed at 1400 GMT.
Shares in Deutsche Bank were sharply lower in pre-market trade
after the lender's fourth-quarter earnings missed expectations, hit by
a hefty loss at its investment banking unit.
COMPANY NEWS
DEUTSCHE BANK
The bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after it suffered from the
sovereign debt crisis, as Josef Ackermann delivers his final earnings as chief
executive on Thursday.
MUNICH RE
The German reinsurer's 2011 results beat expectations with net profit of 710
million euros ($937 million) in 2011, helped by favourable tax effects from the
reinsurer's big damage claim payouts last year.
ASTRAZENECA
The drug maker is cutting a further 7,300 jobs and expects earnings to fall
this year as patents on key drugs expire and governments in Europe and the
United States squeeze prices.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The energy company reported a 14 percent rise in fourth quarter profits on
Thursday, as high oil prices outweighed dismal industry-wide margins in its
refining business.
UNILEVER
Consumer goods giant Unilever warned of a difficult 2012 on Thursday due to
a tough economic outlook after broadly matching 2011 sales forecasts after it
hiked prices and saw strong emerging market growth.
GLENCORE INTERNATIONAL, XSTRATA
Glencore is nearing an agreement to combine with Xstrata in a deal that may
value the combined entity at 52 billion pounds ($82.46 billion), Bloomberg said,
citing two people with knowledge of the plan.
NOVO NORDISK
Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk stood by its 2012 operating profit growth
outlook and slightly raised its sales estimate after fourth-quarter profits beat
analysts' average estimates.
TELENOR
The Norwegian telecoms firm has had its license to operate in India, along
with those of other companies issued under a scandal-tainted 2008 sale, revoked
by the country's Supreme Court.
Telenor said it was "unfairly treated" and "shocked" by the penalty imposed
by the court and said it would exercise all options to ensure it continues to
operate in the fast-growing Asian economy.
IPSEN
French pharmaceutical company Ipsen on Thursday said fourth-quarter sales
rose 14.6 percent, driven by specialty therapies and international markets.
AUTOS
U.S. vehicle sales figures for January. BMW reported a 5.8 percent increase,
buoyed by demand for its 6 Series model and the MINI Countryman. Sales of
Mercedes-Benz vehicles jumped 23.8 percent on the back of C-Class and M-Class
deliveries.
Volkswagen's Audi saw sales rise by 19.7 percent, bolstered by the A6 model.
Porsche AG's sales were up 6.0 percent, driven by its 911 and Panamera models.
TELIASONERA
Nordic and emerging market telecoms firm TeliaSonera forecast weak sales
growth and flat core profitability in 2012 on Thursday after reporting quarterly
earnings just above expectations.
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO
Europe's biggest listed property group predicted a return to earnings growth
this year, helped by rising income from renting out its shopping malls and
offices.
ALSTOM
The engineering group won a contract from the Land Transport Authority of
Singapore worth around 240 million euros to provide new trains for two metro
lines, along with a signalling upgrade for both lines. Delivery is to start in
2015.
BENETTON
The Benetton family said on Wednesday it will buy out minority investors for
4.60 euros a share, in a tender designed to delist the Italian clothing retailer
and reshape its strategy.
ENEL, TERNA
Enel said on Wednesday it was placing its stake in the power grid operator,
in a move that could raise around 275 million euros for Europe's most indebted
utility.