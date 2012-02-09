LONDON, Feb 9 European stocks were set to edge higher on Thursday, with investors positioning for a possible successful resolution to Greek bailout talks and hoping for a promise of easier access to liquidity from the European Central Bank. At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were up around 0.6 percent. For Britain's FTSE 100, the futures were 0.4 percent higher. That pointed to a stronger start for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares, which closed down 0.2 percent at 1,070.84 points on Wednesday, retreating of an intra-day six month high of 1,079.97. Greek leaders managed to agree on most of the austerity measures demanded by their lenders. One sticking point remains, meaning the bailout needed to avoid a messy default is not in the bag. Markets put a relatively positive spin on the news as Greek finance minister Evangelos Venizelos headed to Brussels to meet the lenders. "Whilst some media reports are suggesting last nights talks were a failure, traders are interpreting the fact that only one hurdle of pensions reform remains as a positive," said Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads. The euro hit a two-month high against the yen, pointing to better sentiment towards Europe and stronger risk appetite. "The unwinding of the very huge short positions on the euro has allowed equities to perform well," Sean Darby, chief global equities strategist at Jefferies, said. Also in focus will be the European Central Bank meeting, with investors looking for any relaxation of the participation rules for its second auction of cheap three-year loans, or LTROs, at the end of the month. "Indications that banks will have easier access to liquidity could support expectations of sustained rebound in the euro zone debt markets. This should be positive for sentiment," analysts at Citi said in a note. Any such news could be a boon for the banking sector, potentially counterbalancing a string of lacklustre results from the likes of ING and Credit Suisse. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0723 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,349.96 0.22 % 2.91 NIKKEI 9,002.24 -0.15 % -13.35 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 0.28 % 1.48 > EUR/USD 1.3297 0.29 % 0.0038 USD/JPY 77.18 0.19 % 0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.021 -- 0.04 10-YR BUND YLD 1.994 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,738.49 0.29 % $5.10 US CRUDE $99.17 0.47 % 0.46 * GLOBAL-Markets guarded as Athens strives to reach deal * Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell * Nikkei falls from 3-mth high but still above 9,000 * U.S. Treasuries slightly lower in late trade * Euro hits 2-month high as market bets on Greece deal * Gold inches up on China inflation, Greek hopes * Copper edges lower after China data; Greece eyed * Brent above $117 on demand hopes, Iran woes RIO TINTO The global miner reports a 6 percent fall in second-half profit on Thursday, before $9.3 billion in writedowns mainly on its aluminium business, but appeased investors with a massive dividend hike. BANKS U.S. securities regulators plan to warn several major banks that they may sue them over the sale of bonds linked to sub-prime mortgages that ignited the financial crisis in 2008, the Wall Street Journal reported. CREDIT SUISSE The banks posts a fourth-quarter net loss after taking almost 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of charges to speed cost cutting and offload risky assets to meet stiffer capital rules. EADS Qantas Airways and Korean Air will carry out inspections for wing cracks on their Airbus A380 superjumbo planes earlier than previously scheduled, after European air safety officials ordered global checks, warning of a safety risk if the defects were not fixed. REPSOL Argentine energy company YPF YPFD.BA, the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol REP.MC, said on Wednesday it had hiked its total estimate for resources at its Vaca Muerta field to 22.807 billion barrels of oil equivalent. ING Dutch bank and insurance group reports a bigger-than-expected loss in its insurance operations because of exceptional charges as it prepares to sell or list the business. INTESA SANPAOLO Italy's biggest retail bank could find it hard to meet its business plan targets if Italian economic output drops as expected in 2012, Managing Director Marco Morelli told unions at a closed-door meeting. HERMES French luxury group posts an 18.3 percent rise in 2011 sales, boosted by buoyant demand for the 175-year-old brand in Europe, the Americas and Asia.