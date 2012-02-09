LONDON, Feb 9 European stocks were set to edge higher on
Thursday, with investors positioning for a possible successful resolution to
Greek bailout talks and hoping for a promise of easier access to liquidity from
the European Central Bank.
At 0704 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX
and for France's CAC were up around 0.6 percent. For Britain's FTSE 100,
the futures were 0.4 percent higher.
That pointed to a stronger start for the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares, which closed down 0.2 percent at 1,070.84 points
on Wednesday, retreating of an intra-day six month high of 1,079.97.
Greek leaders managed to agree on most of the austerity measures demanded by
their lenders. One sticking point remains, meaning the bailout needed to avoid a
messy default is not in the bag.
Markets put a relatively positive spin on the news as Greek finance minister
Evangelos Venizelos headed to Brussels to meet the lenders.
"Whilst some media reports are suggesting last nights talks were a failure,
traders are interpreting the fact that only one hurdle of pensions reform
remains as a positive," said Jonathan Sudaria, night dealer at Capital Spreads.
The euro hit a two-month high against the yen, pointing to better
sentiment towards Europe and stronger risk appetite.
"The unwinding of the very huge short positions on the euro has allowed
equities to perform well," Sean Darby, chief global equities strategist at
Jefferies, said.
Also in focus will be the European Central Bank meeting, with investors
looking for any relaxation of the participation rules for its second auction of
cheap three-year loans, or LTROs, at the end of the month.
"Indications that banks will have easier access to liquidity could support
expectations of sustained rebound in the euro zone debt markets. This should be
positive for sentiment," analysts at Citi said in a note.
Any such news could be a boon for the banking sector, potentially
counterbalancing a string of lacklustre results from the likes of ING
and Credit Suisse.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0723 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,349.96 0.22 % 2.91
NIKKEI 9,002.24 -0.15 % -13.35
MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS 0.28 % 1.48
>
EUR/USD 1.3297 0.29 % 0.0038
USD/JPY 77.18 0.19 % 0.1500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.021 -- 0.04
10-YR BUND YLD 1.994 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,738.49 0.29 % $5.10
US CRUDE $99.17 0.47 % 0.46
* GLOBAL-Markets guarded as Athens strives to reach deal
* Wall St ends flat; Cisco gains after the bell
* Nikkei falls from 3-mth high but still above 9,000
* U.S. Treasuries slightly lower in late trade
* Euro hits 2-month high as market bets on Greece deal
* Gold inches up on China inflation, Greek hopes
* Copper edges lower after China data; Greece eyed
* Brent above $117 on demand hopes, Iran woes
RIO TINTO
The global miner reports a 6 percent fall in second-half profit on Thursday,
before $9.3 billion in writedowns mainly on its aluminium business, but appeased
investors with a massive dividend hike.
BANKS
U.S. securities regulators plan to warn several major banks that they may
sue them over the sale of bonds linked to sub-prime mortgages that ignited the
financial crisis in 2008, the Wall Street Journal reported.
CREDIT SUISSE
The banks posts a fourth-quarter net loss after taking almost 1 billion
Swiss francs ($1.07 billion) of charges to speed cost cutting and offload risky
assets to meet stiffer capital rules.
EADS
Qantas Airways and Korean Air will carry out inspections for wing cracks on
their Airbus A380 superjumbo planes earlier than previously scheduled, after
European air safety officials ordered global checks, warning of a safety risk if
the defects were not fixed.
REPSOL
Argentine energy company YPF YPFD.BA, the local affiliate of Spain's Repsol
REP.MC, said on Wednesday it had hiked its total estimate for resources at its
Vaca Muerta field to 22.807 billion barrels of oil equivalent.
ING
Dutch bank and insurance group reports a bigger-than-expected loss in its
insurance operations because of exceptional charges as it prepares to sell or
list the business.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Italy's biggest retail bank could find it hard to meet its business plan
targets if Italian economic output drops as expected in 2012, Managing Director
Marco Morelli told unions at a closed-door meeting.
HERMES
French luxury group posts an 18.3 percent rise in 2011 sales, boosted by
buoyant demand for the 175-year-old brand in Europe, the Americas and Asia.