LONDON, Feb 17 European shares were set to rise on Friday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street and in Asia, on optimism Greece had moved closer to secure an international bailout to avoid a messy debt default and a deal could be signed on Monday. Greece is seeking a 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue package as Athens needs the money to make 14.5 billion euros of debt repayments due on March 20. Euro zone sources said national central banks in the currency bloc would exchange holdings of Greek bonds this weekend in the run-up to a private sector debt deal to avoid taking forced losses. "While events in Greece continue to ebb and flow, some underlying feeling that Europe has come too far for efforts to fail appears to be supporting sentiment," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said. Also, Thursday's data fuelled optimism that a U.S. economic recovery was taking shape, he added. Figures showed that U.S. jobless claims unexpectedly fell last week to a near four-year low and the pace of factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region gained momentum in February as new orders picked up. Improving economic outlook supported metals prices, which in turn could help European mining stocks. Copper prices, Aluminium and nickel rose 1.1 to 1.4 percent. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC rose were 1 to 1.1 percent. Investors will keep a close eye on earnings, which have been mixed so far. Aker Solutions, Norway's oil services company, reported fourth-quarter earnings above forecasts and raised its dividend, while global miner Anglo American posted a 14 percent rise in full-year operating profit. Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed out of 144 European companies that have reported the fourth quarter results, 51 percent have either beaten or met expectations, while 49 percent companies have missed predictions. UBS said the rate of analyst downgrades to earnings had accelerated at the start of this year and 2012 earnings are almost in line with 2011, "Growth expectations for 2012 have fallen from 12 percent to 1 percent over the past year. We see small downgrades to come and continue to estimate earnings down 5 percent from a top-down perspective this year," it said in a note. UBS has added BG Group to its "UK 1st XI" list, replacing Rio Tinto , saysing BG's asset quality was clearly high and the production target was unrivalled in the sector. Japan's Nikkei average rose 1.6 percent on Friday, while U.S. stocks gained 1 to 1.5 percent on Thursday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares recovered in late session on Thursday to close 0.1 percent higher. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0735 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,358.04 1.1 % 14.81 NIKKEI 9,384.17 1.58 % 146.07 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.19 % 6.21 EUR/USD 1.3136 0.02 % 0.0002 USD/JPY 79.11 0.27 % 0.2100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.995 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.898 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,733.44 0.29 % $5.04 US CRUDE $102.68 0.36 % 0.37 * Markets rise on Greece bailout hopes, solid U.S. data * Best day in two weeks lifts S&P 500 to 9-mth high * Nikkei rallies to 9,400 after U.S. data, Greece * Yen retreats, hits 3-1/2 mth low vs dollar * Brent remains above $120 on Iran worries * Gold edges up on Greece bailout hopes * Copper bounces back on Greece hopes, caution stays COMPANY NEWS LAFARGE The world's largest cement maker reported a 28 percent slide in 2011 net profit, hit by write-offs, and said it will continue to reduce its debt in 2012. ANGLO AMERICAN Global miner Anglo American posted a 14 percent rise in full-year operating profit, broadly in line with market expectations, as bumper iron ore profits and record income from coal helped offset a drop in copper revenues. AKER SOLUTIONS Norway's flagship oil services company reported fourth-quarter earnings above forecasts and raised its dividend, saying the market outlook was strong. SAINT GOBAIN The French building materials group cast a cautious outlook for 2012 after it reported a hike in 2011 profits by passing the rising cost of raw materials to customers. AEGON Dutch insurer Aegon missed fourth-quarter profit estimates as it wrote down on U.S. mortgage securities and took several restructuring charges to cut costs. EUTELSAT Europe's biggest satellite operator posted higher revenues and operating profit in first half of its fiscal year 2011-2012, but net profit was dented by the costs of refinancing of a chunk of its debt. ALSTOM France's national railroad SNCF said it would begin talks with Alstom to order 40 new trains as part of a modernisation programme, the SNCF head told les Echos in an interview. SNCF already had options for such an order, which could be worth 1.2 billion euros. TELENET The Belgium telecom operator unveiled a rich shareholder payout on Thursday after fourth-quarter earnings beat expectations due to customers increasingly upgrading to digital television. CASINO Grupo Pao de Acucar , Brazil's biggest diversified retailer, beat earnings forecasts and boosted profitability in the face of a broad consumer slowdown, positioning the company to ramp up growth in the year ahead. DEUTSCHE BOERSE The Financial Times said several potential suitors, including Deutsche Boerse, decided not to bid for the London Metal Exchange (LME). It said that NYSE Euronext and CME Group had submitted bids valuing LME at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion). Related news ENEL Italy's biggest utility said its offering of a 3 billion euro, two-part retail bond due in 2018 had attracted demand for more than 5 billion euros and yields had been set at the bottom of the range it had previously indicated. SAP A U.S. judge intends to schedule a retrial for this June between Oracle Corp and SAP AG over copyright infringement allegations, according to a court filing. ROCHE Britain's health costs watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Clinical Excellence, or NICE, wants more information on Roche's Tarceva cancer pill before it decides whether it should be funded by the state as a first-line treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer.