LONDON, March 12 European shares were set to inch lower on Monday, with soothing U.S. jobs data on Friday lowering expectations of more stimulus by the country's central bank in a meeting this week and China's trade data seen prompting investors to trim riskier assets. Figures showed on Saturday China's import growth of 39.6 percent on the year in February was the strongest in a year, well ahead of the 27 percent expected and more than twice the rate of export growth of 18.4 percent. Its quarterly growth is forecast to slow to just over 8 percent in the first quarter from 8.9 percent in the previous quarter. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 17 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 17 to 23 points, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop about 13 points, or 0.4 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index index of top European shares closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,079.37 points on Friday, while Japan's Nikkei average fell 0.4 percent on Monday. LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,370.87 0.36 % 4.96 NIKKEI 9,889.86 -0.4 % -39.88 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS -0.86 % -4.51 > EUR/USD 1.3089 -0.17 % -0.0022 USD/JPY 82.28 -0.18 % -0.1500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.019 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.792 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,703.46 -0.27 % -$4.57 US CRUDE $106.57 -0.77 % -0.83 * Shares pause after U.S. jobs, monetary policy in focus * Nikkei pares gains after breaking above 10,000 * Dollar hits 3-week high vs euro after jobs data * Copper weakens as China demand worry persists * Brent falls towards $125 as China data spur demand worry * Wall St up on jobs data, brushes off Greek default * Bonds slip on jobs data before Fed, supply