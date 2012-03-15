PARIS, March 15 European stocks were seen inching higher on Thursday, keeping their week-long rally alive, while mining shares could feel the pinch from falling metal prices, hurt by lingering concerns of a slow demand recovery in China. Financial spreadbetters expect Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 4 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 22 to 27 points higher, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 5 to 7 points higher, or as much as 0.2 percent. European stocks ended higher on Wednesday, with benchmarks closing at levels not seen since August, after a drop in Italy's borrowing costs at an auction and a brighter forecast from the U.S. Federal Reserve fueled the market's brisk week-long rally. However, sharp losses in Portuguese stocks and an underperforming Madrid bourse on Wednesday showed investor wariness about the two countries' ability to deal with their debt piles, which could yet threaten the European market gains made since mid-December. "The fact that the VIX has stopped falling over the past two days while stocks continued to rally is a worrying sign. It means that at these levels people are increasingly buying protection, while some investors are even betting on a market pull-back," said Emmanuel Bourdeix, CIO equity, asset allocation and structured products at Natixis Asset Management, which has 287 billion euros ($374 billion) under management. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0623 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,394.28 -0.12 % -1.67 NIKKEI 10,123.28 0.72 % 72.76 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 529.82 -0.46 % -2.47 EUR/USD 1.303 0.01 % 0.0001 USD/JPY 83.96 0.33 % 0.2800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.332 -- 0.06 10-YR BUND YLD 1.962 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,642.46 0.02 % $0.36 US CRUDE $105.65 0.21 % 0.22 GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar up; shares slip on China growth woes Wall St retreats after rally, but Apple up again Tokyo's Nikkei share average closes up 0.72 pct FOREX-Dollar flexes muscles as yields surge U.S. crude prices strengthen on economic optimism Gold bounces after 2 pct drop,U.S. dollar eyed Copper drops as firm dollar, China demand worries