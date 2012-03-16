LONDON, March 16 European shares were expected to open almost flat on Friday consolidating near eight-month highs hit after recent encouraging economic numbers, especially from the United States and Germany, with investors waiting for the next catalysts to push the market higher. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat, Germany's DAX to rise 5 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open unchanged. The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.4 percent firmer at 1,102.17 points on Thursday after hitting its highest since August a day earlier. It is up 10 percent this year and has almost fully recovered all of a 10.7 percent decline in 2011. In the United States, the S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0617 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.60 0.6 % 8.32 NIKKEI 10,129.83 0.06 % 6.55 MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIASJ0000PUS -0.17 % -0.89 > EUR/USD 1.3083 0.02 % 0.0003 USD/JPY 83.50 -0 % 0.0000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.294 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.962 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,660.86 0.19 % $3.13 US CRUDE $105.54 0.41 % 0.43 * Shares consolidate, dollar faces profit taking * Dollar hits speed bumps as profit-takers scoop up gains * Japan's Nikkei hovers around 8-month closing high * Brent crude rebounds above $123 on Iran-West tensions * Gold extends gains, but heads for third week of losses * LME copper slips; U.S. data supports * S&P ends over 1,400 for first time since 2008 credit crisis * Selling stalls as yields weighed vs recovery's path