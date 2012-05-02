LONDON, May 2 German and French shares were set to rise sharply on Wednesday as encouraging manufacturing data from the United States, the world's biggest economy, revived expectations that the pace of economic recovery is gathering momentum. The two markets will resume trading on Wednesday after a public holiday in the previous session. However, British stocks are likely to fall as the UK market was open on Tuesday and had a chance to react to the economic numbers. Futures for Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were 1.0 to 1.3 percent higher. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 , which jumped 1.3 percent a day earlier on the U.S. data, to fall about 0.3 percent. Figures showed U.S. manufacturing grew in April at the strongest rate in 10 months, with the Institute for Supply Management's index of national factory activity rising to 54.8 from 53.4 in March. "We saw strength in new orders, production, supplier delivers and employment, which has got traders feeling just a little more confident about Friday's payrolls report," Chris Weston, Institutional Trader at IG Markets, said in a note. The figure topped expectations for the reading to decline to 53.0 and resulted in the Dow Jones industrial average closing at its highest level in more than four years. However, investors are likely to stay cautious after a report showed on Wednesday that the manufacturing sector in China, the world's second biggest economy, shrank for the sixth month running in April. The survey showed a continued divergence between China's larger, predominantly state-owned enterprises and smaller, private firms. Financial shares will be in focus after UBS said its first-quarter profit more than halved, dragged down by a 1.16 billion Swiss franc ($1.28 billion) hit to profit due to charges on its own debt. London-based Standard Chartered , which gets about four-fifths of its income in Asia, said its first-quarter income grew by less than its previous 10 percent target, as the strength of the U.S. dollar against Asian currencies impacted income growth. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares fell 0.8 percent to 1.043.28 points on Monday, with news of a recession in Spain putting the euro zone's economic and debt problems back in the spotlight. Charts showed the index faced resistance at around 1,070 points where its 50-day moving average and a 23.6 percent retracement from a December-March rally coincide. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,405.82 0.57 % 7.91 NIKKEI 9,380.25 0.31 % 29.3 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 1.02 % 5.32 EUR/USD 1.3211 -0.19 % -0.0025 USD/JPY 80.44 0.47 % 0.3800 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.959 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.686 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,654.26 -0.44 % -$7.27 US CRUDE $105.82 -0.32 % -0.34 STANDARD CHARTERED The Asia-focused lender said its first-quarter income grew by less than its previous 10 percent target, as the strength of the dollar against Asian currencies impacted income growth. BSKYB Britain's dominant pay-TV group posted record nine-month operating profit as an increasing number of subscribers turned to the group for broadband and phone services. TNT EXPRESS Dutch parcel delivery company said the proposed acquisition by United Parcel Service (UPS) was proceeding on schedule as it swung to an operating profit in the first quarter of 2012. XSTRATA The miner has sought to win over waverers to the merits of its $39 billion takeover by commodities trader Glencore GLEN.L>, telling shareholders to back the "fair and reasonable" offer even as investors flexed their muscles by expressing opposition to its pay plan. ROYAL DUTCH SHELL Woodside Petroleum, Australia's largest oil and gas company, said a wide range of investors was interested in buying a $7 billion stake in the company that Royal Dutch Shell is looking to sell. LAFARGE Miner Anglo American and cement maker Lafarge must sell major assets to win British clearance for a tie-up of their building materials businesses, a move the regulator hopes could bring new players into the market. EADS Qatar Airways, which last year took a big stake in a European freight carrier, will convert up to 20 of its Airbus A330 passenger jets into freighters, its chief executive said. TOTAL The ongoing gas leak at Total's Elgin platform in the North Sea has not contaminated fish in the area with hydrocarbons, the Scottish government said, confirming findings made after a fish tasting test in mid-April. GENERALE DE SANTE The hospital group posted a rise in group net income to 19.3 million euros in the first quarter against 7.5 million the previous year. Sales at end-March were down 0.5 percent. BMW AUDI German premium car makers enjoyed a significant rise in U.S. car sales last month with Volkswagen's Audi brand reporting a 15 percent rise while rival BMW said its BMW-branded vehicle sales were up 12 percent compared with the same month last year. DAIMLER The company reported April sales of 22,326 for its Mercedes-Benz models, a 23.8 percent gain over April 2011.