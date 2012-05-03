LONDON, May 3 European shares were set to gain on Thursday as Wall Street closed off its lows and as poor economic data from Europe and the United States ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm jobs report revived expectations of more stimulus to boost a flagging global economy. Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were up 0.5 to 0.6 percent. Financial spreadbetters earlier predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to gain as much as 0.3 percent. Data on Wednesday showed hiring by U.S. private firms in April was the slowest since September, new orders for U.S. factory goods suffering their steepest drop in three years, and the euro zone's manufacturing sector index posting its lowest reading since June 2009. According to a Reuters survey, Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls data is expected to show hiring rebounded last month with 170,000 new jobs, an improvement from a meager 120,000 in March. However, the numbers could disappoint following a poor reading of U.S. private sector's jobs data in the previous session. Focus will be on the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the day, with the bank under pressure to use its bond buying and other powers to help some highly-indebted euro zone countries. "The updated ECB projections will be presented only in early June, but the ECB might already suggest that risks to its central scenario for 2012 are skewed to the downside, given that survey indicators point to another contraction in activity both in Q1 and Q2," Newedge Strategy analyst Annalisa Piazza said. "Given the recent weakness in the EMU economy indicators, we suspect the ECB will leave the door open for further action, should the economic scenario deteriorate further." Investors will also scrutinise the results of a bond auction by Spain, the first Spanish government bond sale since Standard & Poor's cut the country's credit rating last week. Spain's borrowing costs are set to rise by more than a percentage point, and traders said any disappointment could prompt investors to sell riskier assets such as equities. In the United States, the Dow Jones industrial average ended 0.1 percent lower at 13,268.57 On Wednesday, paring losses following some positive company earnings after hitting a low of 13,192.21 earlier in the session. European shares ended 0.4 percent lower. On the macroeconomic front, April's U.S. Challenger Layoffs survey will be released at 1130 GMT, which together with U.S. weekly jobless claims numbers at 1230 GMT will provide hints for Friday's U.S. non-farm payrolls report. April's U.S. ISM non-manufacturing index will be released at 1400 GMT. MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0637 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,402.31 -0.25 % -3.51 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.39 % -2.06 EUR/USD 1.3145 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 80.24 0.15 % 0.1200 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.930 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.620 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,645.86 -0.41 % -$6.77 US CRUDE $105.17 -0.05 % -0.05 * Shares, euro slip as data casts doubt on recovery * Euro and kiwi retreat on weak data; ECB eyed * Dow, S&P 500 fall as private-sector hiring spurs worry * Gold under pressure from weak data; ECB eyed * London copper ticks down; bleak economic data weighs * Brent holds above $118, caution ahead of US jobs data * Bonds rise on weak U.S., European data COMPANY NEWS SOCIETE GENERALE The French bank reported a 20.1 percent fall in net profit for the first quarter, hit by the cost of selling assets and other one-off charges as it sought to strengthen its balance sheet in a slowing economy. BG GROUP The gas and oil producer said it had agreed to sell its Brazilian gas distribution business Comgas to Cosan for $1.8 billion as it unveiled soaring first quarter profits on the back of higher oil prices and production. BMW The world's largest luxury carmaker posted first-quarter earnings on Thursday that beat even the most optimistic expectations, helped by strong demand from Asia and a surge in sales of its most expensive sedan. FRANCE TELECOM France Telecom's revenue and operating margins deteriorated in the first quarter as its key home market was shaken by tough competition from a new ultra-low-cost mobile operator. METRO The world's fourth largest retailer swung to a surprise first-quarter loss on Thursday, with earnings hurt by investments in its Media-Saturn consumer electronics chain. NOVARTIS Durgmaker Novartis has agreed to buy Fougera Pharmaceuticals, a maker of generic dermatology products, for $1.53 billion in cash. HANNOVER RE The company beat expectations with net profit rising five-fold to 261.3 million euros ($344 million) in the first quarter, helped by surging investment income and the absence of big damage claims. LUFTHANSA Germany's biggest airline announced plans to slash 3,500 administrative jobs around the world as it tries to return to profitability. TRANSOCEAN Transocean Ltd, owner of the world's largest offshore drilling fleet, posted a steep fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a range of charges, while its revenue increased but came in just short of estimates. For more, see INFINEON AG The German chipmaker raised its full-year sales outlook on Thursday after demand for its energy efficiency, mobility and security chips boosted fiscal second-quarter results beyond expectations. DIAGEO The world's biggest spirits group said fast growing emerging markets and a recovery in North America offset falling sales in Europe as it posted a forecast-beating 6 percent rise in revenues for the first three months of 2012.  FINMECCANICA The company said it was on track to carry out a much-needed reorganisation even as weaker defence electronics activities and a slowdown in its core British, U.S. and Italian markets dragged quarterly core profit down 20 percent. BP The oil major won preliminary court approval of an estimated $7.8 billion settlement to resolve more than 100,000 claims by individuals and businesses stemming from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill. RIO TINTO The global miner is reviewing its coal expansion plans as soaring capital and investor pressure to return more cash force it to reassess spending plans, the Australian Financial Review said on Thursday.