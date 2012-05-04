PARIS, May 4 European stocks were seen falling on Friday as investors braced for U.S. monthly jobs figures following a raft of disappointing macroeconomic data. At 0628 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.3-0.5 percent. U.S. job data, due at 1230 GMT, is seen showing employers adding 170,000 workers to their payrolls last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, but a recent batch of weak macro figures have fuelled fears that the all-important non-farm payrolls could miss the forecast and might not be enough to lower the country's 8.2 percent jobless rate. "The whispers on Wall Street hint it will be a disappointing result," IG Markets strategist Stan Shamu said. Last month, the data came well below estimates, sparking fears of a slowdown in growth in the world's biggest economy. "Given that the monthly average for jobs growth had, until the March numbers, been above 200,000, there is a concern that a sharp drop in hiring could signal a false dawn for the recent U.S. recovery, and prompt more strident calls for further stimulus from the Fed," said Michael Hewson, senior market analyst, at CMC Markets. "Even if that were to happen any further stimulus won't happen before June as that is the earliest date for the next Fed meeting." Banking stocks will again be in the spotlight on Friday after BNP Paribas , France's No. 1 listed bank, warned that its capital markets business is seeing a "less positive" start to the second quarter after a European Central Bank-driven rally petered out. European equities surrendered early gains to close broadly flat on Thursday, as weak U.S. data and dampened expectations of fresh central bank measures to boost growth overshadowed reassuring company earnings. The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index has lost 12 percent since mid-March, as data showing a number of European countries slipping back into recession as well as the return of fears over Spain's finances prompted investors to reduce their exposure to risky assets such as stocks. Japan's markets were closed on Friday for a national holiday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0630 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,391.57 -0.77 % -10.74 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 519.13 -0.56 % -2.91 EUR/USD 1.3154 0.03 % 0.0004 USD/JPY 80.16 -0.04 % -0.0300 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.928 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 1.610 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,634.81 -0.08 % -$1.39 US CRUDE $102.57 0.03 % 0.03 LAFARGE The world's largest cement maker, on Friday said sales and operating profit rose in the first quarter, lifted by higher prices and cement volumes in emerging markets, while debt continued to shrink. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland said it was on the path to recover as it reported a better-than-expected first-quarter operating profit and a big reduction in its balance sheet. ROLLS-ROYCE British aero engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was on course to deliver strong growth in 2012 profit as it continues to benefit from airlines' need for more fuel-efficient planes. ALSTOM The power and transport engineering company forecast a gradual improvement in its operating margin and more than 5 percent annual sales growth over the next three years as orders are expected to remain "sound". WACKER CHEMIE The world's No.2 maker of polysilicon, posted first-quarter operating profit that was in line with expectations, keeping its outlook for the financial year. AIR FRANCE-KLM Air France-KLM unveiled a wider first-quarter operating loss on Friday as increased passenger traffic failed to compensate for weak international trade and record fuel costs. LINDE The world No. 2 industrial gases producer, said it still sees sales and operating profit growing this year as it posted a quarterly profit bang in line with expectations. SAINT GOBAIN The French building materials group reported a bigger-than-expected increase in first-quarter sales driven by price hikes and a strong U.S. residential construction market, confirming its 2012 outlook. VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT French utility said it was making progress in its plans to sell assets as part of an overhaul, continuing exclusive talks to sell its transport business and announcing indicative offers for its UK regulated water and U.S. solid waste activities. SWISS RE The Swiss reinsurer said the absence of large natural catastrophes helped it to a forecast-beating first quarter profit of $1.1 billion and struck an upbeat note for the rest of the year pushing through price rises in Asia. The company also said it had an exposure of $56 million in peripheral EU government debt as of the end of Q1. EDF, EDISON The French electricity giant intends to offer 0.89 euros per share to buy out Edison's Italian investors, Italian market regulator Consob said, according to a Consob letter published by Italian northern utility A2A. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA Italy's No. 3 lender named Fabrizio Viola as its new chief executive on Thursday, as the world's oldest bank revamps its management team to restore its profitability. LVMH The French luxury goods company suffered a setback in its attempts to stamp out counterfeit trading on eBay, as a French court partially overturned a previous ruling against the online auctioneer. PSA PEUGEOT CITROEN French orders for Peugeot's 208 small car beat targets by 15 percent in the first month since launch, the French automaker said.