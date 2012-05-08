PARIS, May 8 European stocks were seen opening mixed on Tuesday following the previous session's roller-coaster ride, with investors keeping a close eye on the political situation in Greece following Sunday's elections. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 6-10 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 16-24 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open down 1-5 points lower, or down 0.2 percent. Greece's mainstream conservatives failed to reach a deal for a coalition following Sunday's election, leaving it to the Left Coalition party to form a government, which would be opposed to the country's EU/IMF bailout. After sharply falling and hitting a 4-1/2 month low in early trade, the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index rallied on Monday afternoon, to close 1.6 percent higher, recovering most of the ground lost on Friday after lower-than-expected U.S. jobs data sparked worries over the health of the world's biggest economy. Monday's market reaction was exaggerated by thin volumes due to a public holiday in Britain. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0533 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,369.58 0.04 % 0.48 NIKKEI 9,179.52 0.66 % 60.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 509.37 0.18 % 0.92 EUR/USD 1.3037 -0.15 % -0.0020 USD/JPY 79.97 0.09 % 0.0700 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.872 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.609 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,636.61 -0.09 % -$1.49 US CRUDE $97.80 -0.14 % -0.14 GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up Spanish bank hopes soothe nerves S&P ends almost flat; investors shrug off Europe Nikkei bounces from sharp drop; autos, Toshiba climb Euro slips but possible short covering may lend support METALS-Copper boosted by hopes of Spanish banks rescue Gold dragged down by weak euro on political uncertainty Brent steady above $113 on bargain buys after price slump