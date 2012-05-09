LONDON May 9 European shares were set to gain slightly on Wednesday, recovering some of their poise after hitting a four-month closing low in the previous session sparked by doubt over Greece's commitment to its bailout pledges following an inconclusive general election, though trade was seen remaining cautious.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up 4 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open up 11-12 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC-40 to open 6-7 points, or as much as 0.2 percent higher.

A late rally helped U.S. stock indexes cut losses to close well above lows, though this improvement in sentiment failed to spill over into Asian trade, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 1.2 percent.

Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's EU/IMF bailout deal.

An inconclusive election on Sunday has left Athens in political disarray, with no clear path to forming a government, a new election likely within weeks and speculation escalating that Greece could be pushed out of Europe's single currency bloc.

"This Greece political uncertainty has the potential to derail the risk rally we have seen this year," Stan Shamu, market strategist at IG Markets, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 1.7 percent on Tuesday at 1,017.48. The index is approaching bearish territory around the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement level - at about 1,011 - of that rally spurred by the ECB's handouts of cheap three-year loans to banks in December and February.

